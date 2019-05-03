Sports

Rockwood is just too much for Oakdale

Posted on by in Sports with

The Tigers was just too much for the Eagles on Thursday as they win going away 20-4.

A 15-run third inning was the big blow for the Tigers. Rockwood had 8 hits on the day. Oakdale had 4.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OKDL 1 0 0 3 X X X 4 4 3 RCKW 5 0 15 X X X X 20 8 0

Oakdale

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Eloy Vera 2 1 0 0 1 0 Noah Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 0 Darren Kittrell 2 0 0 1 0 0 Garrett Best 2 0 1 0 0 0 Dawson Smith 2 1 1 0 0 0 Eli Solomon 0 1 0 0 1 0 Rhett Nelson 1 1 1 1 0 0 Ian Goldston 2 0 1 2 0 0 Austin Swafford 0 0 0 0 1 0 Cole Tilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4 4 4 3 0

2B: Rhett Nelson, Garrett Best

TB: Ian Goldston, Dawson Smith, Rhett Nelson 2, Garrett Best 2

LOB: Ian Goldston, Cole Tilson, Darren Kittrell, Dawson Smith, Eloy Vera 2, Noah Anderson 2

SB: Dawson Smith, Eloy Vera

SAC: Rhett Nelson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Rhett Nelson 0.1 0 4 4 3 0 0 Ian Goldston 1.2 6 11 7 3 0 0 Garrett Best 1.0 2 5 4 3 2 0 3.0 8 20 11 9 2 0

TS-#P: Ian Goldston 26-58, Rhett Nelson 5-23, Garrett Best 20-47

GO-FO: Ian Goldston 1-4, Rhett Nelson 1-0, Garrett Best 1-0

FPS-BF: Ian Goldston 8-17, Rhett Nelson 0-5, Garrett Best 5-10

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #31 4 2 2 3 0 0 #25 2 2 1 1 2 0 #27 3 2 1 2 1 1 #30 0 3 0 0 3 0 #38 3 2 0 1 1 1 #26 2 3 2 2 1 0 #40 3 2 2 3 0 0 #36 1 2 0 0 1 0 #37 2 2 0 0 0 0 20 20 8 12 9 2

2B: #27

3B: #26, #31

TB: #25, #26 4, #31 4, #27 2, #40 2

LOB: #37 3, #38 2, #36, #27, #40

SB: #26, #40

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #26 4.0 4 4 4 3 0 0 4.0 4 4 4 3 0 0

TS-#P: #26 29-55

GO-FO: #26 4-6

FPS-BF: #26 10-19

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, Oakdale, Rockwood