Sports
Rockwood is just too much for Oakdale
The Tigers was just too much for the Eagles on Thursday as they win going away 20-4.
A 15-run third inning was the big blow for the Tigers. Rockwood had 8 hits on the day. Oakdale had 4.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|OKDL
|1
|0
|0
|3
|X
|X
|X
|4
|4
|3
|RCKW
|5
|0
|15
|X
|X
|X
|X
|20
|8
|0
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Eloy Vera 2 1 0 0 1 0 Noah Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 0 Darren Kittrell 2 0 0 1 0 0 Garrett Best 2 0 1 0 0 0 Dawson Smith 2 1 1 0 0 0 Eli Solomon 0 1 0 0 1 0 Rhett Nelson 1 1 1 1 0 0 Ian Goldston 2 0 1 2 0 0 Austin Swafford 0 0 0 0 1 0 Cole Tilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 14 4 4 4 3 0
-
2B: Rhett Nelson, Garrett Best
-
TB: Ian Goldston, Dawson Smith, Rhett Nelson 2, Garrett Best 2
-
LOB: Ian Goldston, Cole Tilson, Darren Kittrell, Dawson Smith, Eloy Vera 2, Noah Anderson 2
-
SB: Dawson Smith, Eloy Vera
-
SAC: Rhett Nelson
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Rhett Nelson 0.1 0 4 4 3 0 0 Ian Goldston 1.2 6 11 7 3 0 0 Garrett Best 1.0 2 5 4 3 2 0 Totals 3.0 8 20 11 9 2 0
-
TS-#P: Ian Goldston 26-58, Rhett Nelson 5-23, Garrett Best 20-47
-
GO-FO: Ian Goldston 1-4, Rhett Nelson 1-0, Garrett Best 1-0
-
FPS-BF: Ian Goldston 8-17, Rhett Nelson 0-5, Garrett Best 5-10
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #31 4 2 2 3 0 0 #25 2 2 1 1 2 0 #27 3 2 1 2 1 1 #30 0 3 0 0 3 0 #38 3 2 0 1 1 1 #26 2 3 2 2 1 0 #40 3 2 2 3 0 0 #36 1 2 0 0 1 0 #37 2 2 0 0 0 0 Totals 20 20 8 12 9 2
-
2B: #27
-
3B: #26, #31
-
TB: #25, #26 4, #31 4, #27 2, #40 2
-
LOB: #37 3, #38 2, #36, #27, #40
-
SB: #26, #40
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #26 4.0 4 4 4 3 0 0 Totals 4.0 4 4 4 3 0 0
-
TS-#P: #26 29-55
-
GO-FO: #26 4-6
-
FPS-BF: #26 10-19