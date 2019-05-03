BBBTV12

Rockwood is just too much for Oakdale

The Tigers was just too much for the Eagles on Thursday as they win going away 20-4.

A 15-run third inning was the big blow for the Tigers. Rockwood had 8 hits on the day. Oakdale had 4.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
OKDL 1 0 0 3 X X X 4 4 3
RCKW 5 0 15 X X X X 20 8 0
  • Oakdale
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Eloy Vera 2 1 0 0 1 0
    Noah Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Darren Kittrell 2 0 0 1 0 0
    Garrett Best 2 0 1 0 0 0
    Dawson Smith 2 1 1 0 0 0
    Eli Solomon 0 1 0 0 1 0
    Rhett Nelson 1 1 1 1 0 0
    Ian Goldston 2 0 1 2 0 0
    Austin Swafford 0 0 0 0 1 0
    Cole Tilson 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Totals 14 4 4 4 3 0
  • 2B: Rhett Nelson, Garrett Best
  • TB: Ian Goldston, Dawson Smith, Rhett Nelson 2, Garrett Best 2
  • LOB: Ian Goldston, Cole Tilson, Darren Kittrell, Dawson Smith, Eloy Vera 2, Noah Anderson 2
  • SB: Dawson Smith, Eloy Vera
  • SAC: Rhett Nelson
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Rhett Nelson 0.1 0 4 4 3 0 0
    Ian Goldston 1.2 6 11 7 3 0 0
    Garrett Best 1.0 2 5 4 3 2 0
    Totals 3.0 8 20 11 9 2 0
  • TS-#P: Ian Goldston 26-58, Rhett Nelson 5-23, Garrett Best 20-47
  • GO-FO: Ian Goldston 1-4, Rhett Nelson 1-0, Garrett Best 1-0
  • FPS-BF: Ian Goldston 8-17, Rhett Nelson 0-5, Garrett Best 5-10
  • Rockwood
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    #31 4 2 2 3 0 0
    #25 2 2 1 1 2 0
    #27 3 2 1 2 1 1
    #30 0 3 0 0 3 0
    #38 3 2 0 1 1 1
    #26 2 3 2 2 1 0
    #40 3 2 2 3 0 0
    #36 1 2 0 0 1 0
    #37 2 2 0 0 0 0
    Totals 20 20 8 12 9 2
  • 2B: #27
  • 3B: #26, #31
  • TB: #25, #26 4, #31 4, #27 2, #40 2
  • LOB: #37 3, #38 2, #36, #27, #40
  • SB: #26, #40
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    #26 4.0 4 4 4 3 0 0
    Totals 4.0 4 4 4 3 0 0
  • TS-#P: #26 29-55
  • GO-FO: #26 4-6
  • FPS-BF: #26 10-19

