Sports

Oak Ridge Can’t Hold Up Against Karns

Posted on by in Sports with

Oak Ridge had a tough time generating runs on Thursday, dropping their game with Karns 10-4.

The Wildcats scored four runs in the fourth inning and put the pressure on, led by an error on a ball put in play by Alex McNaughton and Mark Pinchback and a sac fly by Donovon Black.

M Eubanks was the winning pitcher for Karns. He lasted seven innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out four.

Logan Rosenburger took the loss for Oak Ridge. He allowed 12 hits and ten runs over five and two-thirds innings, walking one.

Karns tallied two home runs on the day. J Nelson had a four bagger in the sixth inning. H Madgar went deep in the third inning.

Christopher Van Hook, Bryson Caldwell, Jonathan Milloway, and Rosenburger each collected one hit to lead Oak Ridge.

Karns has 12 hits in the game. Nelson, Madgar, Jackson Fielden, and Z Knott each managed multiple hits for Karns.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OKRD 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 4 4 3 KRNS 0 0 5 2 0 3 X 10 12 3

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovon Black 2 0 0 1 1 0 Ricky Jennings 2 0 0 0 2 1 Christopher Van Hook 4 0 1 0 0 0 Jonathan Milloway 3 1 1 0 1 0 Bryson Caldwell 3 1 1 0 0 1 Logan Rosenburger 3 0 1 0 0 1 Carter Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alex McNaughton 3 1 0 1 0 0 Mark Pinchback 3 0 0 1 0 0 Matthew Swigert 3 0 0 0 0 1 Rylan Glenn – – – – – – Clay Williams – – – – – – Jackson Hart – – – – – – 26 4 4 3 4 4

TB: Logan Rosenburger, Bryson Caldwell, Christopher Van Hook, Jonathan Milloway

LOB: Mark Pinchback 2, Ricky Jennings, Matthew Swigert 3, Logan Rosenburger, Alex McNaughton 2, Bryson Caldwell 2, Christopher Van Hook 4, Jonathan Milloway 3

SF: Donovon Black

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Logan Rosenburger 5.2 12 10 4 1 0 2 Jackson Hart 0.0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Rylan Glenn 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.0 12 10 4 3 0 2

L: Logan Rosenburger

TS-#P: Rylan Glenn 3-4, Logan Rosenburger 48-75, Clay Williams, Jackson Hart 1-8, Carter Williams

GO-FO: Rylan Glenn 0-1, Logan Rosenburger 10-5, Clay Williams, Jackson Hart, Carter Williams

FPS-BF: Rylan Glenn 1-2, Logan Rosenburger 19-31, Clay Williams, Jackson Hart 0-2, Carter Williams

Karns

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO J Nelson 4 2 2 3 0 0 C Barnes 4 1 1 0 0 0 A Tye 3 1 1 1 1 0 Z Knott 4 1 2 2 0 0 H Madgar 3 1 2 2 1 0 C Vinson 2 0 1 0 1 0 T Vineyard 4 0 0 0 0 0 M Eubanks 4 0 1 0 0 0 Jackson Fielden 2 2 2 0 0 0 Nathaniel Hartless – – – – – – 30 10 12 8 3 0

2B: Z Knott 2, A Tye, C Vinson

HR: H Madgar, J Nelson

TB: Z Knott 4, H Madgar 5, A Tye 2, Jackson Fielden 2, C Vinson 2, J Nelson 5, M Eubanks, C Barnes

LOB: Z Knott, H Madgar 2, A Tye, T Vineyard 4, M Eubanks 3, C Barnes

SB: #1, #16, C Vinson, J Nelson

SAC: Jackson Fielden

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR M Eubanks 7.0 4 4 0 4 4 0 7.0 4 4 0 4 4 0

W: M Eubanks

TS-#P: M Eubanks 62-105

GO-FO: M Eubanks 4-11

FPS-BF: M Eubanks 19-31

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, Karns, Oak Ridge