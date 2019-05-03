Sports

KaeLee Dyer Of Rockwood Shuts Out Oakdale

Posted on by in Sports with

KaeLee Dyer didn’t allow a single run as The Rockwood Lady Tigers defeated Oakdale 10-0 on Thursday. Dyer allowed just two hits.

In the first inning, Rockwood got their offense started when Shasta Thompson blasted a solo home run.

Rockwood Lady Tigers put up four runs in the fourth inning. Dyer, Tiani Porter, and Paige McDonald all drove in runs in the frame.

Dyer got the win for Rockwood. She surrendered zero runs on two hits over six innings, striking out nine.

Jayden Ruppe took the loss for Oakdale. She lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing 15 hits and ten runs while striking out one.

Rockwood tallied 15 hits in the game. Griffis, Jolly, Shealynn Wilson, Thompson, Porter, Dyer, and McDonald each collected two hits to lead The Lady Tigers.

Brasel went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Oakdale in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OKDL 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 0 2 3 RCKW 1 1 0 4 3 1 X 10 15 0

Oakdale

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Riley Taylor 2 0 0 0 1 0 Sadie Brasel 2 0 2 0 1 0 Jayden Ruppe 2 0 0 0 0 1 Geri Burchfield 3 0 0 0 0 3 Macee Brackett 1 0 0 0 0 1 A Roberts 1 0 0 0 1 0 Lauren Hoskins 2 0 0 0 1 0 Olivia Miller 2 0 0 0 1 2 Faith Davis 2 0 0 0 1 2 L Brackett 3 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 2 0 6 9

TB: Sadie Brasel 2

LOB: Lauren Hoskins, Jayden Ruppe, Faith Davis 2, Macee Brackett, Geri Burchfield 3, A Roberts 3, L Brackett 3, Olivia Miller

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jayden Ruppe 5.2 15 10 8 3 1 1 5.2 15 10 8 3 1 1

L: Jayden Ruppe

TS-#P: Jayden Ruppe 59-100

GO-FO: Jayden Ruppe 3-7

FPS-BF: Jayden Ruppe 21-35

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO KaeLee Dyer 4 1 2 1 0 0 Tiani Porter 4 1 2 3 0 0 Shasta Thompson 3 1 2 1 1 0 Paige McDonald 4 0 2 1 0 0 Shaeli Hicks 4 2 1 0 0 0 Bella Jolly 3 1 2 0 1 0 Hailey Griffis 3 1 2 2 1 0 Samantha Tilley 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shealynn Wilson 4 2 2 1 0 1 Kayla Gunter 3 1 0 0 0 0 32 10 15 9 3 1

2B: Bella Jolly, KaeLee Dyer, Shasta Thompson

3B: Paige McDonald

HR: Shasta Thompson

TB: Bella Jolly 3, KaeLee Dyer 3, Paige McDonald 4, Tiani Porter 2, Shasta Thompson 6, Hailey Griffis 2, Shaeli Hicks, Shealynn Wilson 2

LOB: KaeLee Dyer, Kayla Gunter 4, Paige McDonald 2, Tiani Porter 2, Shasta Thompson 3, Hailey Griffis 2, Shaeli Hicks 2, Shealynn Wilson 2

SB: Shaeli Hicks

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR KaeLee Dyer 6.0 2 0 0 6 9 0 6.0 2 0 0 6 9 0

W: KaeLee Dyer

TS-#P: KaeLee Dyer 75-125

GO-FO: KaeLee Dyer 4-4

FPS-BF: KaeLee Dyer 17-27

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Oakdale, Rockwood, Softball