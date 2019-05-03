Sports

Anderson County Mavs Falls To Knoxville Central After Sixth Inning Score

Thursday’s game against Knoxville Central was a heartbreaker for Anderson County, as they lost the lead late in a 10-6 defeat. The game was tied at four with Central batting in the top of the sixth when Gabe Rives was struck by a pitch, driving in a run.

Anderson County collected nine hits and Central had 11 on the night.

Central fired up the offense in the first inning, when Cole Rheinecker doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Central scored one run in the top of the fourth when Jacob Pointer singled, scoring one run, Anderson County answered with one of their own when Preston Seiber singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Anderson County scored three runs in the fifth inning with contributions in the big inning from Tyler Phillips, Caleb Wilhoit, and Luke Lowery, all knocking in runs.

Rheinecker pitched Central to victory. He allowed nine hits and six runs over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Denver Hubbard took the loss for Anderson County. He surrendered six runs on three hits over two innings, striking out three and walking one.

Jackson Muncy started the game for the Mavericks. He went five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out four

Anderson County had nine hits in the game. Phillips and Seiber collected two hits each to lead The Mavs.

Central had 11 hits in the game. CJ Johnson, George Sanger, and Rheinecker all managed multiple hits for Central. Johnson led The Bobcats with three hits in four at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E KNXV 2 0 0 1 0 7 0 10 11 2 ANDR 0 0 0 1 3 0 2 6 9 2

Knoxville Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Justin Mize 3 2 1 0 2 0 Gabe Rives 3 1 0 1 0 3 Cole Rheinecker 4 2 2 2 0 0 CJ Johnson 4 1 3 4 0 0 Owen Holbert 4 0 1 0 0 1 Luke Ferguson 4 1 1 0 0 1 George Sanger 4 1 2 1 0 0 Jacob Pointer 4 1 1 1 0 1 Caleb Hill 3 1 0 1 1 1 Brady Ackerman – – – – – – 33 10 11 10 3 7

2B: George Sanger, Cole Rheinecker, CJ Johnson, Luke Ferguson

TB: George Sanger 3, Cole Rheinecker 3, Owen Holbert, Jacob Pointer, CJ Johnson 4, Luke Ferguson 2, Justin Mize

LOB: Caleb Hill 2, George Sanger, Gabe Rives 3, Owen Holbert 2, Jacob Pointer 2, Luke Ferguson 4, Justin Mize 2

SB: Caleb Hill, Luke Ferguson

SAC: Gabe Rives

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Cole Rheinecker 7.0 9 6 4 1 9 0 7.0 9 6 4 1 9 0

W: Cole Rheinecker

TS-#P: Cole Rheinecker 71-112

GO-FO: Cole Rheinecker 7-4

FPS-BF: Cole Rheinecker 18-33

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 4 1 1 0 0 0 Tyler Phillips 4 2 2 1 0 1 Caleb Wilhoit 4 1 1 1 0 1 Luke Lowery 2 0 1 1 1 0 Preston Seiber 4 0 2 2 0 2 Cole Foust 4 0 1 0 0 1 Eli Varner 3 0 0 0 0 3 Zach Webber 3 0 0 0 0 0 Devin Wilcox 3 2 1 0 0 1 Jackson Muncy – – – – – – Denver Hubbard – – – – – – 31 6 9 5 1 9

TB: Luke Lowery, Tyler Phillips 2, Preston Seiber 2, Andrew Fox, Caleb Wilhoit, Cole Foust, Devin Wilcox

LOB: Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber 2, Andrew Fox, Cole Foust 4, Eli Varner 2

SB: Andrew Fox

SF: Luke Lowery

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jackson Muncy 5.0 8 4 4 2 4 0 Denver Hubbard 2.0 3 6 4 1 3 0 7.0 11 10 8 3 7 0

L: Denver Hubbard

TS-#P: Jackson Muncy 52-83, Denver Hubbard 32-46

GO-FO: Jackson Muncy 3-7, Denver Hubbard 2-1

FPS-BF: Jackson Muncy 15-25, Denver Hubbard 12-13

