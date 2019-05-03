Sports

Hannah Freeman and Anderson County Shuts Out Knoxville Central

Hannah Freeman had all the right stuff on Thursday for The Lady Mavs, allowing zero runs and besting Knoxville Central by a score of 9-0

Emilee Fowler collected four hits in four at bats to help lead Anderson County to victory. Fowler singled in the first, homered in the third, doubled in the fourth, and singled in the sixth.

Anderson County got things started in the first inning. Leah Freeman drove in one when she doubled.

The Lady Mavs put up three runs in the third inning, it came from a single by Freeman and a home run by Fowler.

Freeman was the winning pitcher for Anderson County. She went seven innings, allowing zero runs on three hits, striking out three and walking zero.

Megan Merritt took the loss for Knoxville Central. She surrendered nine runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out one.

Anderson County had nine hits in the game. Fowler and Mallorie Overton each managed multiple hits for Anderson County. Fowler led The Lady Mavs with four hits in four at bats. Anderson County Lady

Carr went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Knoxville Central in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E KNXV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 ANDR 2 1 3 2 1 0 X 9 9 0

Knoxville Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Maycee Limbaugh 2 0 0 0 0 1 Megan Merritt 3 0 0 0 0 0 Sarah Hinton 3 0 0 0 0 0 Hailey Carr 3 0 2 0 0 0 Abbey Whisenant 3 0 0 0 0 0 Savana Hurd 3 0 0 0 0 0 Elena Karsten 2 0 0 0 0 1 Angela Lester 2 0 1 0 0 0 Taylor Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 0 3 0 0 3

TB: Hailey Carr 2, Angela Lester

LOB: Elena Karsten, Savana Hurd 2, Abbey Whisenant 2, Megan Merritt

SB: Hailey Carr

SAC: Maycee Limbaugh, Taylor Kelly

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Megan Merritt 6.0 9 9 6 3 1 1 6.0 9 9 6 3 1 1

L: Megan Merritt

TS-#P: Megan Merritt 66-104

GO-FO: Megan Merritt 7-9

FPS-BF: Megan Merritt 21-31

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 4 0 0 0 0 0 Mallorie Overton 4 2 2 0 0 1 Emilee Fowler 4 3 4 2 0 0 Leah Freeman 4 0 1 1 0 0 Aundria Long 2 0 0 1 0 0 Abbie Buswell 3 0 0 0 0 0 Jade Richards 1 3 0 0 2 0 Hannah Freeman 1 0 1 2 1 0 MaKenzie Jones 3 0 1 1 0 0 26 9 9 7 3 1

2B: Leah Freeman, Emilee Fowler, MaKenzie Jones, Mallorie Overton

HR: Emilee Fowler

TB: Leah Freeman 2, Emilee Fowler 8, Hannah Freeman, MaKenzie Jones 2, Mallorie Overton 3

LOB: Leah Freeman 2, Abbie Buswell 2, MaKenzie Jones, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves

SB: Jade Richards

SF: Aundria Long

SAC: Hannah Freeman

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Freeman 7.0 3 0 0 0 3 0 7.0 3 0 0 0 3 0

W: Hannah Freeman

TS-#P: Hannah Freeman 46-65

GO-FO: Hannah Freeman 13-2

FPS-BF: Hannah Freeman 16-24

