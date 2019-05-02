Sports
Anna Smith and Coalfield shut out the Oliver Springs Lady Bobcats
Oliver Springs Lady Cats fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-0 loss to Coalfield on Monday. Coalfield scored 2 runs on a double by Makenzy Morgan and an error in the first inning.
The Oliver Springs Lady Cats struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Coalfield, giving up 11 runs.
A single by Ella Hampton in the first inning was a positive for Oliver Springs Lady Cats.
Anna Smith was credited with the victory for Coalfield. She went five innings, allowing zero runs on three hits and striking out four.
Desirae Davis took the loss for Oliver Springs. She surrendered eight runs on seven hits over three innings.
Hampton went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Oliver Springs in hits.
Coalfield collected 11 hits on the day. Malachi Armes, Anna Smith, and Makenzy Morgan each racked up multiple hits for Coalfield. Armes led Coalfield with three hits in three at bats.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|OLVR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|0
|3
|2
|CLFL
|3
|3
|0
|5
|X
|X
|X
|11
|11
|0
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Ella Hampton 3 0 2 0 0 0 Haley McKinney 3 0 1 0 0 0 Savannah Ray 2 0 0 0 0 2 Desirae Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 Mabel Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 1 Taylor Jones 1 0 0 0 1 0 Shelby Hileman 2 0 0 0 0 0 Faith McKee 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hannah Robbins 0 0 0 0 1 0 Breanna Broadus 2 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 17 0 3 0 2 4
-
2B: Haley McKinney
-
TB: Ella Hampton 2, Haley McKinney 2
-
LOB: Haley McKinney 3, Mabel Johnson 2, Breanna Broadus, Savannah Ray
-
SB: Haley McKinney
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Desirae Davis 3.0 7 8 8 3 0 0 Savannah Ray 1.0 4 3 3 0 0 0 Totals 4.0 11 11 11 3 0 0
-
L: Desirae Davis
-
TS-#P: Savannah Ray 16-22, Desirae Davis 38-67
-
GO-FO: Savannah Ray 0-2, Desirae Davis 1-5
-
FPS-BF: Savannah Ray 3-6, Desirae Davis 12-20
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Heidle 1 3 1 0 2 0 Armes 3 1 3 0 0 0 Morgan 3 3 2 3 0 0 Smith 3 1 2 3 0 0 #35 3 1 1 2 0 0 Moston 3 0 1 1 0 0 Landrum 3 0 0 0 0 0 Morrison 3 1 1 0 0 0 Henry 1 1 0 0 1 0 Kees – – – – – – Totals 23 11 11 9 3 0
-
2B: #35, Morgan
-
TB: Moston, #35 2, Morgan 3, Armes 3, Morrison, Smith 2, Heidle
-
LOB: Moston, #35 2, Landrum 2, Henry, Morrison
-
SB: Morgan
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Smith 5.0 3 0 0 2 4 0 Totals 5.0 3 0 0 2 4 0
-
W: Smith
-
TS-#P: Armes, Smith 54-86
-
GO-FO: Armes, Smith 4-4
-
FPS-BF: Armes, Smith 13-20
Tagged Coalfield, Oliver Springs, Softball