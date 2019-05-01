Featured

Wreck injures woman, endangers baby; suspect arrested

Last month, a Clinton man was arrested after leaving the scene of an accident that seriously injured a woman and endangered the life of her unborn child.The accident occurred on April 18th on Seivers Boulevard and witnesses told responding Clinton Police officers that a Chevy Blazer had run the red light and slammed into a car driven by a 27-year-old Rocky Top woman who officers said had to be extricated from her Ford Focus.

The woman was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of her injuries and there, had to undergo an emergency C-section, and later, had to have a second emergency surgery to remove her spleen. At last check, the baby remained in Neonatal Intensive Care.

The driver of the Blazer, identified as 48-year-old Bobby Lindsay Jr., fled the scene on foot after the accident, according to witnesses, along with a passenger in the vehicle. When apprehended a short time later, Lindsay admitted to having left the scene and to having used prescription medication the day of the crash and other illegal substances the day before, according to the report.

Lindsay was arrested and taken to the Anderson County Jail on charges of one count each of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended or revoked license (his fourth such offense), driving with out insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, and DUI, along with two counts of vehicular assault.

As of this morning, Lindsay remained in custody on bonds totaling $25,000.

According to jail records, Lindsay has been arrested and booked in to the detention facility 14 times, including this latest stint, on charges that have included leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault and drug-related offenses.

