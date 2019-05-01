Sports
Harriman Clinches Lead In Sixth Inning For Victory Over Wartburg Central
Harriman’s late score gives the Blue Devils a 7-6 victory over Wartburg Central on Tuesday. The game was tied at six with Harriman batting in the bottom of the sixth when Bryson Willis doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
The Blue Devils collected eight hits and Wartburg Central tallied six in the game.
Wartburg Central got things started in the first inning. Jeremiah Davis grounded out, scoring one run.
Harriman tallied four runs in the fifth inning led by singles by Marcus Nelson and Peyton Snyder and by Makail Moore.
Tah’Darius Boyd got the win for Harriman. He surrendered three runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out one. Brady Stubbs threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Stubbs recorded the last three outs to earn the save for The Blue Devils.
Patrick Lester took the loss for Wartburg Central. He lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out one.
Austin Oliver started the game for Harriman. He lasted four innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out two and walking zero Davis started the game for Wartburg Central. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three
Harriman totaled eight hits in the game. Willis and Titan Dayton each collected two hits. Harriman stole five bases during the game. Jacob Hearon led the way with two.
Wartburg Central racked up six hits in the game. Caleb Constant and Michael Davis all collected multiple hits for Wartburg Central.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|WRTB
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|6
|5
|HRMN
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|X
|7
|8
|2
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO C Justes 2 1 0 0 1 1 C Mccarty 3 1 0 1 0 1 C Constant 3 1 2 0 0 0 J Davis 3 0 0 1 1 0 T Hill 3 1 0 0 0 0 P Lester 3 0 0 1 0 0 A Mcpeters 4 0 1 0 0 0 A Hall 4 0 1 1 0 1 M Davis 2 2 2 0 0 0 E Langley – – – – – – Totals 27 6 6 4 2 3
2B: C Constant
TB: A Hall, M Davis 2, C Constant 3, A Mcpeters
LOB: J Davis 3, T Hill 3, P Lester, A Hall 2, C Mccarty 3, C Justes 2, A Mcpeters 3
SB: J Davis, M Davis, C Justes, C Constant 6
SAC: C Justes
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR J Davis 3.1 3 2 1 4 3 0 P Lester 1.2 3 4 0 2 1 0 A Mcpeters 1.0 2 1 1 2 2 0 Totals 6.0 8 7 2 8 6 0
L: P Lester
TS-#P: J Davis 26-52, P Lester 24-43, A Mcpeters 15-29
GO-FO: J Davis 3-2, P Lester 0-4, A Mcpeters 1-0
FPS-BF: J Davis 9-18, P Lester 8-12, A Mcpeters 2-7
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brady Stubbs 3 0 1 0 2 0 Makail Moore 3 0 0 1 0 1 Brandon Turpin 2 2 1 0 2 0 Titan Dayton 4 0 2 0 0 0 Marcus Nelson 3 0 1 1 1 0 Bryson Willis 4 2 2 1 0 1 Keaton Hall 3 0 0 0 1 1 Peyton Snyder 4 0 1 1 0 2 Austin Oliver 0 0 0 0 1 0 Tah’Darius Boyd 2 0 0 0 1 1 Ethan Adkisson – – – – – – Totals 28 7 8 4 8 6
2B: Bryson Willis
TB: Bryson Willis 3, Brandon Turpin, Peyton Snyder, Marcus Nelson, Brady Stubbs, Titan Dayton 2
LOB: Bryson Willis 3, Brandon Turpin 3, Peyton Snyder 5, Marcus Nelson 3, Keaton Hall 4, Tah’Darius Boyd 2, Brady Stubbs 3, Makail Moore 3, Titan Dayton 2
SB: Bryson Willis 2, Jacob Hearon 2, Brady Stubbs
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Austin Oliver 4.0 5 3 3 0 2 0 Tah’Darius Boyd 2.0 0 3 2 2 1 0 Brady Stubbs 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 7.0 6 6 5 2 3 0
W: Tah’Darius Boyd
SV: Brady Stubbs
TS-#P: Austin Oliver 35-59, Tah’Darius Boyd 21-38, Brady Stubbs 8-14
GO-FO: Austin Oliver 5-4, Tah’Darius Boyd 2-3, Brady Stubbs 0-2
FPS-BF: Austin Oliver 11-20, Tah’Darius Boyd 5-11, Brady Stubbs 3-4