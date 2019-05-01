Sports

Ryan Nelson Drives in Four to lead Rockwood To Victory Over Oliver Springs

Ryan Nelson came the ballpark and meant business on Tuesday, driving in four Runs on two hits to lead Rockwood past Oliver Springs 12-2 on Tuesday. Nelson drove in runs on a triple in the first and a single in the third.

The Tigers secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the first inning. The rally was led by a walk by Gavin Evans, a triple by Nelson, a single by Dylan Williams, and a double by Landon Vitatoe.

Austin Orr got the win for Rockwood. He allowed two hits and two runs over three innings, striking out three. Nelsonthrew two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Jacob Hileman took the loss for Oliver Springs. He allowed zero hits and three runs, walking one.

Rockwood tallied 12 hits on the day. Nathan Smith, Nelson, Williams, and Vitatoe each had 2 hits for Rockwood.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RCKW 7 0 3 2 0 X X 12 12 2 OLVR 0 0 2 0 0 X X 2 3 3

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Kyle VanPatten 3 2 1 0 0 1 Austin Orr 4 0 1 2 0 0 Nate Brackett 2 1 0 0 2 0 Gavin Evans 2 1 1 1 2 0 Dylan Williams 4 1 2 2 0 0 Sean Freels 4 2 1 0 0 1 Nathan Smith 4 2 2 1 0 0 Ryan Nelson 4 2 2 4 0 0 Landon Vitatoe 3 0 2 2 0 1 30 12 12 12 4 3

2B: Landon Vitatoe, Nathan Smith 2, Austin Orr

3B: Ryan Nelson

TB: Dylan Williams 2, Landon Vitatoe 3, Nathan Smith 4, Ryan Nelson 4, Sean Freels, Austin Orr 2, Gavin Evans, Kyle VanPatten

LOB: Nate Brackett 2, Dylan Williams 3, Landon Vitatoe, Nathan Smith 4, Ryan Nelson 3, Sean Freels 2, Austin Orr 3, Kyle VanPatten 2

SB: Ryan Nelson, Kyle VanPatten

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Austin Orr 3.0 2 2 1 3 3 0 Ryan Nelson 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 5.0 3 2 1 3 5 0

W: Austin Orr

TS-#P: Ryan Nelson 23-33, Austin Orr 28-47

GO-FO: Ryan Nelson 2-2, Austin Orr 4-0

FPS-BF: Ryan Nelson 5-7, Austin Orr 10-15

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trey Boswell 3 0 0 0 0 2 Blake Crass 3 1 1 0 0 0 Shane McCrane 1 1 0 0 1 1 Chandler Massengill 1 0 0 0 0 0 Tanner Stombaugh 3 0 1 2 0 0 Matt Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 0 Bryson Alcorn 2 0 0 0 0 1 Joey York 2 0 1 0 0 0 Ryan Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1 Blake Nation 2 0 0 0 0 0 Heath Smith – – – – – – Jacob Hileman – – – – – – Zach Elliott – – – – – – Corey Raby – – – – – – 19 2 3 2 3 5

2B: Tanner Stombaugh, Blake Crass

TB: Tanner Stombaugh 2, Joey York, Blake Crass 2

LOB: Tanner Stombaugh, Chandler Massengill, Matt Armstrong, Blake Crass, Bryson Alcorn 2, Blake Nation 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jacob Hileman 0.0 0 3 2 1 0 0 Zach Elliott 0.1 4 4 4 1 0 0 Heath Smith 2.1 4 3 3 0 1 0 Corey Raby 0.0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Blake Nation 2.1 4 2 1 0 2 0 5.0 12 12 10 4 3 0

L: Jacob Hileman

TS-#P: Heath Smith 18-31, Jacob Hileman 2-8, Zach Elliott 11-20, Corey Raby 2-10, Blake Nation 26-40

GO-FO: Heath Smith 2-4, Jacob Hileman, Zach Elliott 0-1, Corey Raby, Blake Nation 0-2

FPS-BF: Heath Smith 5-11, Jacob Hileman 0-3, Zach Elliott 3-6, Corey Raby 0-2, Blake Nation 8-13

