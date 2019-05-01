Sports

Rockwood Lady Tigers Takes The Win Over Cumberland County Lady Jets

Rockwood Lady Tigers defeated Cumberland County Lady Jets 8-4 on Tuesday.

Rockwood got things moving in the first inning they scored one run when Shasta Thompson doubled.

Hailey Griffis earned the victory in the circle for Rockwood. She went seven innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, striking out eight and walking one.

Ivy Loveday took the loss for Cumberland County. She went seven innings, allowing eight runs on ten hits, striking out three and walking one.

Rockwood racked up ten hits in the game. Tiani Porter, KaeLee Dyer, and Bella Jolly all managed multiple hits while Porter led The Lady Tigers with three hits in four at bats.

Kelsi Hodgson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Cumberland County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RCKW 5 1 0 2 0 0 0 8 10 1 CMBR 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 8 2

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO KaeLee Dyer 4 2 2 0 0 0 Tiani Porter 4 3 3 1 0 0 Shasta Thompson 4 1 1 0 0 0 Paige McDonald 4 0 1 3 0 0 Shaeli Hicks 3 1 0 0 1 0 Bella Jolly 4 1 2 1 0 0 Hailey Griffis 3 0 0 0 0 2 Shealynn Wilson 3 0 1 0 0 0 McKenzie Minnick 1 0 0 0 0 1 Samantha Tilley 2 0 0 0 0 0 32 8 10 5 1 3

2B: Bella Jolly, KaeLee Dyer, Paige McDonald, Tiani Porter 2, Shasta Thompson

TB: Bella Jolly 3, KaeLee Dyer 3, Paige McDonald 2, Tiani Porter 5, Shasta Thompson 2, Shealynn Wilson

LOB: Samantha Tilley 2, Paige McDonald, Shasta Thompson 2, Hailey Griffis 2, Shaeli Hicks, McKenzie Minnick 2, Shealynn Wilson

SB: Shealynn Wilson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hailey Griffis 7.0 8 4 3 1 8 0 7.0 8 4 3 1 8 0

W: Hailey Griffis

TS-#P: Hailey Griffis 87-121

GO-FO: Hailey Griffis 6-5

FPS-BF: Hailey Griffis 24-31

Cumberland County Lady Jets Varsity

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jade Norrod 4 0 0 0 0 2 Maggie McClain 4 1 1 0 0 2 Sierra Reed 4 0 1 0 0 0 Carlie Sherrill 3 0 0 0 1 0 Kelsi Hodgson 3 1 2 0 0 0 Diane McCain 2 0 1 0 0 0 Madison Kerley 1 1 1 1 0 0 Sydney Wallace 2 0 1 1 0 0 Holley Shaw 2 0 0 0 0 2 Savannah Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1 Storie Hollingsworth 3 1 1 0 0 1 Ivy Loveday – – – – – – 29 4 8 2 1 8

TB: Diane McCain, Maggie McClain, Sierra Reed, Sydney Wallace, Kelsi Hodgson 2, Storie Hollingsworth, Madison Kerley

LOB: Diane McCain 2, Maggie McClain 2, Jade Norrod 4, Holley Shaw, Sydney Wallace 2, Kelsi Hodgson 2

SB: Kelsi Hodgson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ivy Loveday 7.0 10 8 6 1 3 0 7.0 10 8 6 1 3 0

L: Ivy Loveday

TS-#P: Ivy Loveday 66-98

GO-FO: Ivy Loveday 6-12

FPS-BF: Ivy Loveday 22-33

