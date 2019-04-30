Sports

Ethan Tinker and Clinton Middle School Shuts Out Rutledge

Ethan Tinker didn’t allow a single run against Rutledge, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Clinton Middle School to a 2-0 victory on Tuesday

The pitching was strong on both sides. Tinker struck out six, while Rutledge pitchers sat down six.

In the first inning, Clinton Middle School got their offense started as they scored two runs when Isaiah Slaven doubled.

A single by Bryson Bennett in the first inning was a positive for Rutledge.

Tinker was credited with the victory for Clinton. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out six and walking zero.

Bryson Davis took the loss for Rutledge. He allowed four hits and two runs over three innings, striking out four and walking one.

Hunter Davis, Slaven, Alex Gaetz, and Tinker each collected one hit to lead Clinton Middle.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RTLD 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 3 1 CLNT 2 0 0 0 X X X 2 4 0

Rutledge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Laydon D. 2 0 0 0 0 0 Bryson B. 1 0 1 0 0 0 Brady S. 2 0 1 0 0 0 Ryland B. 2 0 0 0 0 0 Brayden C. 2 0 0 0 0 1 Bryson D. 2 0 1 0 0 0 Trevor J. 2 0 0 0 0 1 Devan M. 2 0 0 0 0 2 Reid B. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jay K. 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0 3 0 0 6

TB: Bryson D., Bryson B., Brady S.

LOB: Devan M., Brayden C. 2, Jay K., Ryland B. 3, Brady S., Reid B.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Bryson D. 3.0 4 2 2 1 4 0 Trevor J. 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 4.0 4 2 2 2 6 0

L: Bryson D.

TS-#P: Trevor J. 10-18, Bryson D. 32-53

GO-FO: Trevor J. 0-1, Bryson D. 0-5

FPS-BF: Trevor J. 2-4, Bryson D. 8-14

Clinton Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Ethan T. 2 1 1 0 0 0 Hunter D. 2 1 1 0 0 0 Alex S. 2 0 0 0 0 0 Isaiah S. 2 0 1 2 0 1 Dylan K. 2 0 0 0 0 2 Alex G. 2 0 1 0 0 0 Garrett L. 2 0 0 0 0 1 Harrison S. 0 0 0 0 2 0 Braden H. 2 0 0 0 0 2 Blake L. – – – – – – 16 2 4 2 2 6

2B: Isaiah S.

TB: Ethan T., Isaiah S. 2, Alex G., Hunter D.

LOB: Ethan T., Hunter D., Garrett L. 2, Alex S. 2, Dylan K. 2

SB: Hunter D., Harrison S.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ethan T. 4.2 3 0 0 0 6 0 4.2 3 0 0 0 6 0

W: Ethan T.

TS-#P: Ethan T. 51-64

GO-FO: Ethan T. 1-7

FPS-BF: Ethan T. 15-18

