Coalfield Falls To Midway, 6-2

Midway scored three runs in the sixth inning. Midway’s big inning was driven by a single by Connor Johnson and a double by Andrew Burton.

Noah Collier earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Midway. He went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out nine. Burton threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Jericho Lowe took the loss for Coalfield Yellow Jackets. He surrendered three runs on three hits over four innings, striking out four.

Ashton Jones, Johnny Carroll, Dawson Nitzschke, Wyatt Withrow, and Jeffrey Speer each collected one hit to lead Coalfield.

Midway tallied seven hits in the game. Burton, Johnson, and Brendan Burnum all managed multiple hits for Midway.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLFD 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 5 1 MDWY 0 0 2 0 1 3 X 6 7 1

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Nathan Harvey 2 1 0 0 2 1 Ashton Jones 3 1 1 0 1 0 Jeffrey Speer 3 0 1 0 1 1 Wyatt Withrow 4 0 1 1 0 0 Dawson Nitzschke 2 0 1 0 1 0 Luke Adkisson 3 0 0 0 0 2 Lance Byrd 2 0 0 1 1 2 Seth Lowe 2 0 0 0 1 2 Johnny Carroll 3 0 1 0 0 2 Jericho Lowe – – – – – – 24 2 5 2 7 10

2B: Johnny Carroll

TB: Wyatt Withrow, Jeffrey Speer, Ashton Jones, Johnny Carroll 2, Dawson Nitzschke

LOB: Luke Adkisson 4, Wyatt Withrow 2, Ashton Jones 2, Seth Lowe 5, Johnny Carroll, Lance Byrd 2

SB: Nathan Harvey, Ashton Jones, Johnny Carroll

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jericho Lowe 4.0 3 3 3 5 4 0 Nathan Harvey 2.0 4 3 3 0 0 0 6.0 7 6 6 5 4 0

L: Jericho Lowe

TS-#P: Nathan Harvey 19-34, Jericho Lowe 39-77

GO-FO: Nathan Harvey 2-2, Jericho Lowe 1-5

FPS-BF: Nathan Harvey 4-10, Jericho Lowe 12-21

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #10 3 2 2 0 1 0 #5 4 2 2 2 0 1 #1 2 1 2 2 1 0 #6 3 0 0 0 1 0 #9 2 0 1 1 1 0 #25 3 0 0 0 0 0 #24 1 0 0 0 1 0 #3 3 0 0 0 0 2 #22 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 6 7 5 5 4

2B: #9, #1 2

TB: #9 2, #5 2, #1 4, #10 2

LOB: #6 3, #25 3, #9 2, #22 3, #3 3, #24

SB: #6, #5, #1, #10 3, #22

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #24 6.0 5 2 2 5 9 0 #1 1.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 7.0 5 2 2 7 10 0

W: #24

TS-#P: #1 8-20, #24 65-111

GO-FO: #1 1-1, #24 1-5

FPS-BF: #1 2-5, #24 13-26

