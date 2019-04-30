Sports

Big First Inning Propels Coalfield Lady Jackets To Victory Over Oneida

Coalfield knocked in ten runs in the first on its way to a 14-2 victory over Oneida on Tuesday. The Lady Jackets big bats in the inning were led by singles by Malachi Armes, Alexis Morrison, Mikayla Heidel, Makenzy Morgan, and Anna Smith, an error on a ball put in play by Anna Smith, and a double by Carlee Kees.

Anna Smith was on the rubber for Coalfield. She lasted two innings, allowing one hit and two runs while walking one.

Oneida’s pitcher went three and two-thirds innings, allowing 14 runs on 13 hits, striking out two and walking zero.

Coalfield collected 13 hits. Morgan, Heidel, and Smith each racked up multiple hits. Morgan went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead The Lady Jackets in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OND 0 1 1 0 X X X 2 2 9 CLFL 10 0 0 4 X X X 14 13 0

Oneida

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #21 2 0 0 0 0 0 #12 1 0 0 0 1 0 #23 2 0 0 0 0 1 #25 2 0 1 1 0 0 #24 2 1 1 0 0 0 #14 1 0 0 0 0 1 #6 2 0 0 1 0 1 #15 2 0 0 0 0 0 #5 0 1 0 0 1 0 #7 – – – – – – 14 2 2 2 2 3

TB: #25, #24

LOB: #14, #15, #24 2, #23, #6 2, #21

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #25 3.2 13 14 5 0 2 0 3.2 13 14 5 0 2 0

TS-#P: #25 67-105

GO-FO: #25 1-7

FPS-BF: #25 16-31

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 3 2 2 2 0 0 Malachi 4 2 1 1 0 0 Mackenzy 4 3 3 1 0 0 Anna 3 0 2 4 0 0 Maples Alexis 1 0 0 0 0 0 Carlee 3 1 1 2 0 0 Skyler 3 1 1 0 0 2 Taylor Landrum 3 1 1 0 0 0 Morrison 3 2 1 1 0 0 Leeha 3 1 1 0 0 0 Lindsey – – – – – – 30 14 13 11 0 2

2B: Miklaya, Carlee

TB: Leeha, Skyler, Miklaya 3, Anna 2, Taylor Landrum, Malachi, Mackenzy 3, Morrison, Carlee 2

LOB: Leeha 3, Skyler 2, Miklaya 2, Anna, Taylor Landrum 2, Malachi 3, Maples Alexis, Morrison 2, Carlee 2

SB: Mackenzy

SAC: Miklaya

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 2.0 1 2 2 1 0 0 Maples Alexis 2.0 1 0 0 1 3 0 4.0 2 2 2 2 3 0

TS-#P: Anna 21-36, Maples Alexis 19-32

GO-FO: Anna 6-0, Maples Alexis 2-1

FPS-BF: Anna 7-9, Maples Alexis 5-8

