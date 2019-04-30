Featured

Accident on Turnpike claims the life of an Oak Ridge woman

According to John Huotari with Oak Ridge Today online news (www.oakridgetoday.com)

A female driver died in a crash in west Oak Ridge on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash was in the westbound lanes of Oak Ridge Turnpike just east of Nebraska Avenue, at Newport Drive. It involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan had come to a stop heading south on Newport Drive onto Oak Ridge Turnpike, while the pickup truck was in the westbound lanes with its front end turned into the grassy center median.

The cause is not known yet. A specialist who can reconstruct the crash is investigating, said Oak Ridge Police Department Lieutenant Matt Tedford.

The female’s body was taken for an autopsy by the Roane County medical examiner, Tedford said.

The westbound lanes of Oak Ridge Turnpike are closed between Montana Avenue and Nebraska Avenue as police investigate. The ORPD sent out a notice of that closure at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday. It’s not clear how long those lanes might remain closed.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, Anderson County EMS, and Oak Ridge Public Works Department responded to the crash.

