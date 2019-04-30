Obituaries

Jo Singleton Qualls, Oliver Springs

Jo Singleton Qualls, age 83 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 13, 1936 in Anderson County and was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church. Jo was an inspiration to her family, especially her grandchildren when she made the decision to obtain her GED at the age of 53. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family, always taking care of them before herself. She is remembered as the anchor of her family and she will be missed tremendously.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dean Qualls; parents, George Coleman Singleton and Sudie Jane Holder Singleton.

She is survived by her children, Sherry (Shawn) Wilson, Clarence (Whitney) Hensley, Paul Duncan, and Jimmy Duncan; 7 grandchildren and blessed by several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Orchard View Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Samples officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow at the church cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Qualls family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

