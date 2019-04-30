Sports

Oak Ridge Wildcats Stymied By Walker Valley, Lose 8-2

Posted on by in Sports with

Oak Ridge couldn’t keep up with Walker Valley and fell 8-2 on Monday.

The Wildcats opened up scoring in the second inning. An error scored one run for Oak Ridge.

Walker Valley pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third Codee Fromm drew a walk, scoring one run and Parker Caldwell grounded out, scoring one run.

Walker Valley scored five runs in the fifth inning. The big inning for Walker Valley came thanks to singles by Caldwell and Dylan Allender.

John Klepzig was the winning pitcher for Walker Valley. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over four innings, striking out five and walking one. Jordan Munck threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Ricky Jennings took the loss for Oak Ridge. He allowed zero hits and three runs over one and one-third innings, striking out two.

Logan Rosenburger started the game for Oak Ridge. He allowed four hits and three runs over three innings, striking out two and walking one Jake Smith started the game for Walker Valley. He went two innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out five and walking zero

Christopher Van Hook, Matthew Swigert, Rosenburger, and Alex McNaughton all had one hit to lead Oak Ridge.

Munck went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Walker Valley in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OKRD 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 2 WLKR 0 0 3 0 5 0 X 8 7 1

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovon Black 3 0 0 0 1 3 Ricky Jennings 2 0 0 0 0 2 Clay Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 Christopher Van Hook 4 0 1 0 0 0 Jonathan Milloway 4 1 0 0 0 4 Bryson Caldwell 3 1 0 0 0 0 Logan Rosenburger 2 0 1 0 0 1 Mark Pinchback 1 0 0 0 1 0 Alex McNaughton 2 0 1 1 0 0 Matthew Swigert 2 0 1 0 0 1 Jackson Hart 1 0 0 0 0 1 24 2 4 1 2 12

TB: Matthew Swigert, Logan Rosenburger, Alex McNaughton, Christopher Van Hook

LOB: Ricky Jennings 3, Matthew Swigert 2, Christopher Van Hook, Donovon Black 5, Jonathan Milloway 3

SAC: Logan Rosenburger, Alex McNaughton

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Logan Rosenburger 3.0 4 3 2 1 2 0 Ricky Jennings 1.1 0 3 3 3 2 0 Bryson Caldwell 0.2 2 2 1 0 1 0 Christopher Van Hook 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6.0 7 8 6 4 5 0

L: Ricky Jennings

TS-#P: Ricky Jennings 11-27, Logan Rosenburger 30-42, Bryson Caldwell 8-12, Christopher Van Hook 9-14

GO-FO: Ricky Jennings 0-2, Logan Rosenburger 3-4, Bryson Caldwell 1-0, Christopher Van Hook 1-2

FPS-BF: Ricky Jennings 2-7, Logan Rosenburger 11-14, Bryson Caldwell 1-4, Christopher Van Hook 2-5

Walker Valley

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jordan Munck 4 1 2 0 0 0 Codee Fromm 1 2 0 0 2 1 Ethan Hailey 3 1 1 0 1 1 Parker Caldwell 3 1 1 3 0 0 Dylan Allender 3 1 1 1 0 0 Avery Gray 3 0 1 1 0 0 Harrison Price 2 0 0 0 0 1 Andrew Pitts 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dylan Calfer 3 0 0 0 0 1 Gunner Reece 2 2 1 0 1 0 John Klepzig – – – – – – Jack Essenburg – – – – – – Jake Smith – – – – – – Cooper Cavanagh – – – – – – 25 8 7 5 4 5

2B: Ethan Hailey

TB: Gunner Reece, Avery Gray, Jordan Munck 2, Dylan Allender, Ethan Hailey 2, Parker Caldwell

LOB: Jordan Munck, Harrison Price, Dylan Calfer, Ethan Hailey 3, Parker Caldwell

SB: Gunner Reece 3, Avery Gray, Jordan Munck, Dylan Allender, Codee Fromm

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jake Smith 2.0 2 2 1 0 5 0 John Klepzig 4.0 1 0 0 1 5 0 Jordan Munck 1.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 7.0 4 2 1 2 12 0

W: John Klepzig

TS-#P: John Klepzig 30-46, Jordan Munck 12-22, Jake Smith 27-40

GO-FO: John Klepzig 1-4, Jordan Munck 1-0, Jake Smith 1-1

FPS-BF: John Klepzig 7-14, Jordan Munck 2-6, Jake Smith 7-11

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, Oak Ridge, Walker Valley