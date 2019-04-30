Sports

Harriman Captures Lead Early To Defeat Oliver Springs Lady Cats

Oliver Springs Lady Cats watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-4 loss to Harriman on Monday. The Lady Blue Devils scored on a home run by Micaela Goins in the first inning and a home run by Olivia Goins in the second inning.

Oliver Springs lost despite out-hitting Harriman 15 to 12.

Harriman got things moving in the first inning, when Micaela Goins homered on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.

Harriman scored three runs in the sixth inning. Harriman’s big inning was driven by doubles by Amanda Bertram and Aleena Goldston and a single by Harlea Shillings.

Autumn Phillips took the win for Harriman. She went seven innings, allowing four runs on 15 hits, striking out four and walking zero.

Desirae Davis took the loss for Oliver Springs Lady Cats. She allowed nine hits and six runs over four and a third innings, striking out one.

Harriman tallied two home runs on the day. Micaela Goins went yard in the first inning. Olivia Goins had a dinger in the second inning.

Oliver Springs had 15 hits in the game. Taylor Jones, Ella Hampton, Savannah Ray, and Mabel Johnson all had three hits to lead Oliver Springs.

Harriman tallied 12 hits. Harlea Shillings, Aleena Goldstones, Amanda Bertram, and Micaela Goins each racked up multiple hits for Harriman. Harlea led Harriman with three hits in four at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 4 15 0 HRRM 2 1 1 0 2 3 X 9 12 1

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Ella Hampton 4 0 3 0 0 0 Haley McKinney 3 0 1 0 0 0 Savannah Ray 4 0 2 0 0 0 Desirae Davis 4 0 1 0 0 2 Mabel Johnson 4 1 2 0 0 0 Taylor Jones 4 3 3 0 0 0 Shelby Hileman 4 0 1 2 0 1 Faith McKee 3 0 1 1 0 0 Breanna Broadus 3 0 1 1 0 1 33 4 15 4 0 4

2B: Taylor Jones, Ella Hampton

TB: Taylor Jones 4, Ella Hampton 4, Haley McKinney, Shelby Hileman, Faith McKee, Mabel Johnson 2, Breanna Broadus, Savannah Ray 2, Desirae Davis

LOB: Taylor Jones 3, Ella Hampton, Haley McKinney, Shelby Hileman 4, Faith McKee, Mabel Johnson 5, Breanna Broadus, Savannah Ray 3, Desirae Davis 3

SB: Taylor Jones 2

SAC: Haley McKinney

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Desirae Davis 4.1 9 6 6 2 1 2 Savannah Ray 1.2 3 3 3 0 0 0 Desirae Davis 4.1 9 6 6 2 1 2 6.0 12 9 9 2 1 2

L: Desirae Davis

TS-#P: Savannah Ray 14-23, Desirae Davis 42-65

GO-FO: Savannah Ray 4-0, Desirae Davis 3-7

FPS-BF: Savannah Ray 7-9, Desirae Davis 13-23

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Amanda 4 2 2 1 0 0 Aleena 3 3 2 1 1 0 Harlea 4 1 3 2 0 0 Micaela 3 1 2 4 1 0 Abbie 4 0 1 0 0 1 Lily 3 0 0 0 0 0 Breeana 2 0 0 0 0 0 Olivia 3 2 1 1 0 0 Autumn Phillips 2 0 1 0 0 0 28 9 12 9 2 1

2B: Amanda 2, Aleena, Micaela, Harlea

HR: Olivia, Micaela

TB: Olivia 4, Amanda 4, Autumn Phillips, Aleena 3, Micaela 6, Abbie, Harlea 4

LOB: Breeana 2, Olivia, Amanda, Aleena, Lily 2, Abbie 3, Harlea

SAC: Autumn Phillips

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Autumn Phillips 7.0 15 4 4 0 4 0 7.0 15 4 4 0 4 0

W: Autumn Phillips

TS-#P: Autumn Phillips 79-105

GO-FO: Autumn Phillips 6-8

FPS-BF: Autumn Phillips 25-34

