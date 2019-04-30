Sports

Six RBI Day For Bryson Willis Leads Harriman Past Wartburg Central

Six runs batted in from Bryson Willis helped lead Harriman past Wartburg Central 12-3 on Monday. Willis drove in runs on a triple in the third and a double in the sixth.

The Harriman Blue Devils opened up scoring in the second inning. Peyton Snyder drove in one when he singled.

Wartburg Central evened things up at one in the bottom of the second inning when Patrick Lester hit a solo homer.

After Harriman scored two runs in the top of the sixth, Wartburg Central answered with two of their own. Harriman scored when Willis doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run and Snyder drew a walk, scoring one run. Wartburg Central then answered when Jeremiah Davis homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

Harriman pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning and scored four runs in the seventh inning. Harriman put the pressure on, led by a groundout by Keaton Hall, an error on a ball put in play by Willis, and a double by Brandon Turpin.

Turpin was the winning pitcher for Harriman. He allowed five hits and three runs over six innings, striking out four. Dylan Page threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Caleb Constant took the loss for Wartburg Central. He surrendered six runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out 11 and walking zero.

Wartburg Central socked two home runs on the day. Davis had a dinger in the sixth inning. Lester went for the long ball in the second inning.

Harriman totaled 11 hits in the game. Brady Stubbs, Willis, and Turpin each had multiple hits for Harriman.

Patrick Lester led Wartburg Central with two hits in three at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HRMN 0 1 4 0 1 2 4 12 11 1 WRTB 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 3 5 5

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brady Stubbs 5 1 2 0 0 2 Makail Moore 5 1 1 0 0 1 Brandon Turpin 3 0 2 1 1 0 Titan Dayton 5 2 1 0 0 2 Marcus Nelson 3 2 1 0 1 0 Bryson Willis 5 1 2 6 0 1 Keaton Hall 4 1 1 1 0 2 Peyton Snyder 4 0 1 2 1 2 Ethan Adkisson 3 0 0 0 0 2 Matthew Scarbrough 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dylan Page – – – – – – 38 12 11 10 3 12

2B: Bryson Willis, Brandon Turpin, Keaton Hall, Brady Stubbs 2

3B: Bryson Willis, Makail Moore

TB: Bryson Willis 5, Brandon Turpin 3, Peyton Snyder, Marcus Nelson, Keaton Hall 2, Brady Stubbs 4, Makail Moore 3, Titan Dayton

LOB: Bryson Willis, Brandon Turpin, Peyton Snyder 3, Marcus Nelson 3, Keaton Hall 4, Brady Stubbs, Matthew Scarbrough 3, Ethan Adkisson 3, Makail Moore, Titan Dayton 4

SB: Bryson Willis 2, Tah’Darius Boyd, Makail Moore

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brandon Turpin 6.0 5 3 3 2 4 2 Dylan Page 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 7.0 5 3 3 2 5 2

W: Brandon Turpin

TS-#P: Dylan Page 7-13, Brandon Turpin 51-80

GO-FO: Dylan Page 1-1, Brandon Turpin 8-4

FPS-BF: Dylan Page 3-3, Brandon Turpin 17-24

Wartburg Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO C Justes 2 0 1 0 1 0 C Constant 2 1 0 0 1 1 A Mcpeters 3 0 0 0 0 0 J Davis 3 1 1 2 0 1 T Hill 3 0 0 0 0 0 P Lester 2 1 1 1 0 0 E Langley 1 0 0 0 0 0 P Lester 3 0 2 0 0 0 A Hall 3 0 0 0 0 1 M Davis 3 0 0 0 0 2 25 3 5 3 2 5

HR: J Davis, P Lester

TB: J Davis 4, P Lester 4, P Lester 2, C Justes

LOB: J Davis 2, P Lester, C Constant, A Mcpeters 3

SB: P Lester, C Justes

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR C Constant 5.0 7 6 1 0 11 0 Tanner Johnson 2.0 4 6 3 3 1 0 7.0 11 12 4 3 12 0

L: C Constant

TS-#P: C Constant 70-99, Tanner Johnson 28-55

GO-FO: C Constant 3-0, Tanner Johnson 2-3

FPS-BF: C Constant 24-28, Tanner Johnson 10-16

