Oliver Springs Drops Game To Rockwood After Late Score

Monday’s game against Rockwood was a heartbreaker for the Oliver Springs Bobcats, as they lost the lead late in a 7-4 defeat. The game was tied at three with Rockwood batting in the bottom of the fifth when Austin Orr singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

Matthew Armstrong drove in four runners in the loss. Armstrong drove in runs on a home run in the fourth and a home run in the sixth.

Kyle VanPatten was on the mound for Rockwood. He allowed four hits and four runs over five and a third innings, striking out ten.

Ryan Jones was on the pitcher’s mound for Oliver Springs. He went three innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out two and walking one. Bryson Alcorn and Blake Crass entered the game as relief, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one and one-third innings respectively.

Armstrong went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Oliver Springs Bobcats in hits, plus he accounted for all four Bobcat runs.

Rockwood tallied 12 hits on the day. Nathan Smith, Orr, and Thad Jackson each had multiple hits for Rockwood. Smith led Rockwood with four hits in four at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 4 5 5 RCKW 0 0 1 0 4 2 X 7 12 1

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trey Boswell 3 1 1 0 1 1 Blake Crass 4 0 1 0 0 3 Shane McCrane 3 1 1 0 0 1 Tanner Stombaugh 4 0 0 0 0 3 Matthew Armstrong 4 2 2 4 0 0 Bryson Alcorn 2 0 0 0 2 2 Joey York 3 0 0 0 0 1 Nick Comeaux 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ryan Jones 2 0 0 0 1 0 Blake Nation 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 4 5 4 6 13

HR: Matthew Armstrong 2

TB: Matthew Armstrong 8, Trey Boswell, Blake Crass, Shane McCrane

LOB: Tanner Stombaugh 9, Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong 2, Joey York, Trey Boswell 2, Shane McCrane 2, Nick Comeaux 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Jones 3.0 5 1 0 1 2 0 Bryson Alcorn 1.2 4 3 3 1 0 0 Blake Crass 1.1 3 3 2 1 1 0 6.0 12 7 4 3 3 0

TS-#P: Bryson Alcorn 21-31, Blake Crass 17-34, Ryan Jones 33-47

GO-FO: Bryson Alcorn 1-4, Blake Crass 1-1, Ryan Jones 2-2

FPS-BF: Bryson Alcorn 9-11, Blake Crass 7-11, Ryan Jones 14-17

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Kyle VanPatten 4 2 1 1 0 1 Austin Orr 5 1 3 3 0 0 Nate Brackett 2 0 0 0 3 1 Gavin Evans 3 0 1 0 0 1 Dylan Williams 2 1 0 0 0 0 Sean Freels 4 0 1 0 0 0 Nathan Smith 4 1 4 1 0 0 Landon Vitatoe 3 0 0 0 0 0 Ryan Nelson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thad Jackson 4 1 2 1 0 0 Octavious Worthy 0 1 0 0 0 0 31 7 12 6 3 3

2B: Thad Jackson, Austin Orr

TB: Thad Jackson 3, Austin Orr 4, Sean Freels, Gavin Evans, Kyle VanPatten, Nathan Smith 4

LOB: Thad Jackson, Austin Orr 2, Sean Freels 5, Nate Brackett 2, Gavin Evans, Kyle VanPatten, Landon Vitatoe 4, Dylan Williams 3

SB: Kyle VanPatten

SAC: Ryan Nelson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Kyle VanPatten 5.1 4 4 4 4 10 2 Nate Brackett 1.2 1 0 0 2 3 0 7.0 5 4 4 6 13 2

TS-#P: Nate Brackett 23-40, Kyle VanPatten 52-95

GO-FO: Nate Brackett 0-1, Kyle VanPatten 3-3

FPS-BF: Nate Brackett 8-10, Kyle VanPatten 11-24

