Despite Strong Fight, Clinton Can’t Top Sequoyah

Despite a 7-run deficit in the third inning, Clinton almost came all the way back, eventually falling 7-6 to Sequoyah on Monday. The Dragons managed six runs in the failed comeback. Mac Lowe, Logan Bowling, Chase Lockard, and Blake Lowe fueled the rally with RBIs.

Clinton couldn’t keep up with Sequoyah early in the game. Sequoyah scored on a sacrifice fly by J Wiggins and an error in the first inning.

Clinton tallied three runs in the fourth inning on a double by Lowe.

Sequoyah scored four runs in the third inning.

E Neal got the start for Sequoyah. He allowed nine hits and five runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out five.

Bowling started the game for Clinton. He surrendered seven runs on five hits over three innings, striking out one. Lowe threw three innings in relief.

Clinton tallied 11 hits on the day. Spencer Byrd, Nick Graham, Nathan Lee, and Bowling all had multiple hits for the Dragons.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLNT 0 0 0 3 0 2 1 6 11 2 SQYH 3 0 4 0 0 0 X 7 6 1

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 3 0 1 1 2 0 Logan Bowling 3 0 2 1 0 1 Chase Lockard 3 0 1 1 0 0 Austin Pemberton 4 0 0 0 0 1 Harrison Martin 4 0 0 0 0 2 Nathan Lee 4 1 2 0 0 0 Connor Moody 0 1 0 0 0 0 Spencer Byrd 4 1 2 0 0 1 Nick Graham 3 2 2 0 0 0 Mac Lowe 2 0 1 3 1 1 Austin Lowe – – – – – – 30 6 11 6 3 6

2B: Chase Lockard, Mac Lowe

TB: Nick Graham 2, Nathan Lee 2, Logan Bowling 2, Chase Lockard 2, Blake Lowe, Mac Lowe 2, Spencer Byrd 2

LOB: Nick Graham 2, Logan Bowling 3, Chase Lockard 3, Austin Pemberton 6, Blake Lowe, Harrison Martin 3, Mac Lowe

SB: Logan Bowling

SAC: Logan Bowling

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Logan Bowling 3.0 5 7 3 2 1 0 Mac Lowe 3.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 6.0 6 7 3 3 2 0

L: Logan Bowling

TS-#P: Logan Bowling 26-46, Mac Lowe 15-26

GO-FO: Logan Bowling 2-4, Mac Lowe 5-3

FPS-BF: Logan Bowling 11-16, Mac Lowe 7-11

Sequoyah

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO J Stakely 2 1 0 0 1 0 C Moses 3 1 1 0 0 0 J Britton 1 0 1 0 2 0 J Wiggins 2 1 1 2 0 0 J Hansen 3 1 1 1 0 2 L Brackett 3 1 0 0 0 0 B Martin 3 0 1 2 0 0 P Abdulla 3 0 0 0 0 0 C Self 3 0 1 0 0 0 E Neal – – – – – – A Arp – – – – – – 23 7 6 5 3 2

2B: J Wiggins

TB: J Hansen, J Wiggins 2, J Britton, C Moses, B Martin, C Self

LOB: J Hansen 3, J Wiggins, C Moses, J Stakely, L Brackett 2

SB: C Fritts, J Stakely

SF: J Wiggins

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR E Neal 5.2 9 5 5 2 5 0 P Abdulla 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 J Wiggins 0.1 0 0 0 1 1 0 7.0 11 6 6 3 6 0

TS-#P: E Neal 52-92, J Wiggins 4-9, P Abdulla 17-28

GO-FO: E Neal 4-5, J Wiggins, P Abdulla 0-2

FPS-BF: E Neal 13-29, J Wiggins 1-2, P Abdulla 5-7

