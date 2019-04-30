Sports

Anderson County Drops Game To Hardin Valley Academy After Late Score

Anderson County Lady Mavs Varsity drooped one to Hardin Valley Academy after a late score secured the win, 3-2 on Monday. The game was tied at two with Hardin Valley Academy batting in the top of the sixth when Anna Spates grounded out, scoring one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Hardin Valley Academy pitchers struck out four, while Anderson Count sat down four as well.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Anderson County tied things up at two. Hannah Bruce hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

McCord was the winning pitcher for Hardin Valley Academy. She lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out four and walking one.

Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out four.

Mallorie Overton led Anderson County with two hits in four at bats.

McCord went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Hardin Valley Academy in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HRDN 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 3 7 2 ANDR 0 0 2 -1 1 0 0 2 8 2

Hardin Valley Academy

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Madi Lane 4 0 1 0 0 0 Savannah Beard 3 0 0 0 0 1 Emalee McCord 4 0 2 0 0 1 Leigha Gray 3 0 1 0 1 0 Abby Wilson 2 1 1 0 0 0 Mariah Hall 3 0 1 2 0 1 Anna Spates 2 0 0 1 1 0 Brooke Taylor 3 0 1 0 0 0 Grace Speanburgh 3 0 0 0 0 1 Denver Hogrefe – – – – – – 27 3 7 3 2 4

TB: Abby Wilson, Brooke Taylor, Leigha Gray, Mariah Hall, Madi Lane, Emalee McCord 2

LOB: Anna Spates, Grace Speanburgh 3, Abby Wilson 2, Savannah Beard, Brooke Taylor 2, Leigha Gray 3, Mariah Hall 2, Madi Lane, Emalee McCord

SB: Brooke Taylor

SAC: Abby Wilson, Savannah Beard

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Emalee McCord 6.2 8 3 1 1 4 0 7.0 8 2 1 1 4 0

TS-#P: Emalee McCord 74-99

GO-FO: Emalee McCord 16-0

FPS-BF: Emalee McCord 24-31

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO J Reeves 4 0 0 0 0 1 M Overton 4 2 2 0 0 0 E Fowler 3 0 1 0 0 0 H Bruce 2 1 1 1 1 0 L Freeman 3 0 1 0 0 0 A Long 3 0 1 0 0 0 A Buswell 3 0 0 0 0 1 J Richards 3 0 1 0 0 1 M Jones 2 0 1 0 0 0 Freeman 2 0 0 0 0 1 29 2 8 1 1 4

2B: M Overton

TB: M Overton 3, H Bruce, E Fowler, L Freeman, J Richards, M Jones, A Long

LOB: H Bruce, Freeman, E Fowler, A Buswell 2, L Freeman 3, M Jones, A Long 2, J Reeves 2

SB: H Bruce

SAC: E Fowler, M Jones

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR H Bruce 6.0 7 3 3 2 4 0 7.0 7 3 3 2 4 0

TS-#P: H Bruce 62-104

GO-FO: H Bruce 7-3

FPS-BF: H Bruce 17-28

