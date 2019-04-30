Featured

World Renowned Fertility Doctor and former Harriman resident, charged with murder

Posted on by in Featured, National News, News with

Dr. Eric Scott Sills, 54

A California fertility doctor was charged with murder on Friday in the killing of his wife more than two years ago, a report said.

Eric Scott Sills, 54, was arrested Thursday in connection to the Nov. 13, 2016, death of his 45-year-old wife, Susann Stephanie Arsuaga Sills, the Orange County Register reported, citing jail records. Sills was being held on $1 million bail.

Several details in the case remained unclear, including the woman’s cause of death, a motive for the murder and what led to the doctor’s arrest last week.

Susann Stephanie Arsuaga Sills

Sills is the medical director of the Center for Advanced Genetics fertility clinic in Carlsbad, according to the Register. His wife was the center’s managing partner and co-founder. They were the parents of twins.

Holding a doctorate from London’s University of Westminster and a medical degree from the University of Tennessee, Sills practiced in-vitro fertilization in Europe and the U.S., authoring books on the topic, the paper reported, citing an online biography. He was also part of a team that discovered three previously unknown human gene mutations.

Sills is a 1983 Harriman High School graduate, as well as a 1985 graduate of Roane State Community College before attending Vanderbilt University where he graduated in 1987. Sills then attended the University of Tennessee Medical School at Memphis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Eric Scott Sills, RSCC