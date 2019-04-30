Sports

Coalfield’s sloppy play allows Midway to win big, 12-3

Coalfield fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 12-3 loss to Midway on Monday. The Green Wave took the lead on a single in the second inning and never trailed.

The Yellow Jackets struggled in the field committing eight errors allowing Midway to score 12 runs, but only 4 were earned runs.

Midway scored six runs in the fourth inning.

#6 led the Midway to victory on the mound. He allowed six hits and three runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out ten. #1 threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Ashton Jones took the loss for Coalfield Yellow Jackets. He went one inning, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out two and walking one.

Coalfield tallied six hits. Wyatt Withrow and Jones each racked up multiple hits for Coalfield Yellow Jackets.

Midway collected ten hits on the day. #24, #1, and #25 each managed multiple hits for Midway. #24 went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Midway in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 0 1 0 6 2 2 1 12 10 3 CLFD 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 3 6 8

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #10 3 1 1 1 1 1 #5 4 0 1 3 1 0 #1 5 2 2 0 0 0 #6 4 0 1 1 0 2 #9 4 1 0 0 0 1 #25 4 4 2 1 0 0 #24 3 1 3 2 1 0 #322 3 1 0 0 1 2 #22 3 2 0 2 1 1 #3 – – – – – – #2 – – – – – – 33 12 10 10 5 7

2B: #5

TB: #6, #25 2, #5 2, #1 2, #10, #24 3

LOB: #6 2, #25, #9 3, #5 2, #1, #22, #322 3

SB: #25 3, #5, #1 2, #22, #24, #322

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #6 6.2 6 3 1 2 10 0 #1 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 7.0 6 3 1 2 11 0

W: #6

TS-#P: #6 67-105, #1 3-6

GO-FO: #6 4-5, #1

FPS-BF: #6 19-30, #1 1-1

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Nathan Harvey 4 0 0 0 0 2 Ashton Jones 3 2 2 0 0 0 Wyatt Withrow 4 0 2 1 0 0 Jeffrey Speer 4 0 0 1 0 1 Lance Byrd 3 0 0 0 0 2 Dawson Nitzschke 3 0 1 0 0 1 Luke Adkisson 2 0 1 0 1 1 Johnny Carroll 2 1 0 0 1 1 Seth Lowe 3 0 0 0 0 3 Jericho Lowe – – – – – – 28 3 6 2 2 11

TB: Luke Adkisson, Wyatt Withrow 2, Ashton Jones 2, Dawson Nitzschke

LOB: Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey 2, Wyatt Withrow, Jeffrey Speer 2, Seth Lowe 2, Johnny Carroll 4, Lance Byrd

SB: Ashton Jones, Johnny Carroll

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ashton Jones 1.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 Lance Byrd 2.1 1 6 0 3 3 0 Nathan Harvey 0.2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Seth Lowe 3.0 7 5 4 1 2 0 7.0 10 12 4 5 7 0

L: Ashton Jones

TS-#P: Nathan Harvey 9-11, Ashton Jones 14-21, Seth Lowe 40-60, Lance Byrd 33-62

GO-FO: Nathan Harvey 1-0, Ashton Jones 0-1, Seth Lowe 2-2, Lance Byrd 2-0

FPS-BF: Nathan Harvey 2-3, Ashton Jones 3-5, Seth Lowe 13-16, Lance Byrd 7-15

