Coalfield Shuts Out Sunbright behind Smith’s 1-hitter
Coalfield secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the second inning. Alexis Morrison, Mikayla Heidel, Malachi Armes, Anna Smith, Taylor Landrum, and Leeha Henry each had RBIs in the big inning.
The Lady Jackets got on the board in the first inning when Makenzy Morgan doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
A single by Kelly in the fourth inning was a positive for Sunbright.
Anna Smith led things off in the circle for Coalfield. She lasted four innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out six and walking zero.
Jones toed the rubber for Sunbright. She lasted four innings, allowing 14 hits and 15 runs while walking one.
Coalfield scattered 14 hits in the game. Heidel, Armes, Henry, and Landrum each collected multiple hits for Coalfield. Mikayla went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead The Lady Jackets in hits.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|CLFL
|2
|9
|0
|4
|X
|X
|X
|15
|14
|0
|SNBR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|X
|0
|1
|4
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 4 3 3 1 0 0 Malachi 4 1 2 2 0 0 Mackenzy 3 1 1 2 1 0 Anna 4 0 1 1 0 0 Carlee 3 2 1 0 0 0 Lindsey 3 3 1 0 0 0 Taylor Landrum 3 2 2 2 0 0 Morrison 2 1 1 3 0 0 Leeha 3 2 2 2 0 0 Totals 29 15 14 13 1 0
2B: Taylor Landrum 2, Mackenzy
TB: Leeha 2, Miklaya 3, Anna, Lindsey, Taylor Landrum 4, Malachi 2, Mackenzy 2, Morrison, Carlee
LOB: Leeha, Miklaya 2, Anna 3, Lindsey 2, Taylor Landrum 2, Malachi, Mackenzy, Morrison, Carlee
SB: Miklaya
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 4.0 1 0 0 0 6 0 Totals 4.0 1 0 0 0 6 0
TS-#P: Anna 31-40
GO-FO: Anna 3-2
FPS-BF: Anna 10-13
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Green 2 0 0 0 0 0 Kelly 2 0 1 0 0 1 Shannon 2 0 0 0 0 0 Brown 2 0 0 0 0 1 Jones 1 0 0 0 0 1 Daniels 1 0 0 0 0 1 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 Burchfield 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cox 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dail – – – – – – Totals 13 0 1 0 0 6
TB: Kelly
LOB: Brown 3, Daniels 2, Jones 2, Shannon
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jones 4.0 14 15 8 1 0 0 Totals 4.0 14 15 8 1 0 0
TS-#P: Daniels, Jones 55-89
GO-FO: Daniels, Jones 6-3
FPS-BF: Daniels, Jones 17-31