Coalfield Shuts Out Sunbright behind Smith’s 1-hitter

Coalfield secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the second inning. Alexis Morrison, Mikayla Heidel, Malachi Armes, Anna Smith, Taylor Landrum, and Leeha Henry each had RBIs in the big inning.

The Lady Jackets got on the board in the first inning when Makenzy Morgan doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

A single by Kelly in the fourth inning was a positive for Sunbright.

Anna Smith led things off in the circle for Coalfield. She lasted four innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out six and walking zero.

Jones toed the rubber for Sunbright. She lasted four innings, allowing 14 hits and 15 runs while walking one.

Coalfield scattered 14 hits in the game. Heidel, Armes, Henry, and Landrum each collected multiple hits for Coalfield. Mikayla went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead The Lady Jackets in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLFL 2 9 0 4 X X X 15 14 0 SNBR 0 0 0 0 X X X 0 1 4

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 4 3 3 1 0 0 Malachi 4 1 2 2 0 0 Mackenzy 3 1 1 2 1 0 Anna 4 0 1 1 0 0 Carlee 3 2 1 0 0 0 Lindsey 3 3 1 0 0 0 Taylor Landrum 3 2 2 2 0 0 Morrison 2 1 1 3 0 0 Leeha 3 2 2 2 0 0 29 15 14 13 1 0

2B: Taylor Landrum 2, Mackenzy

TB: Leeha 2, Miklaya 3, Anna, Lindsey, Taylor Landrum 4, Malachi 2, Mackenzy 2, Morrison, Carlee

LOB: Leeha, Miklaya 2, Anna 3, Lindsey 2, Taylor Landrum 2, Malachi, Mackenzy, Morrison, Carlee

SB: Miklaya

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 4.0 1 0 0 0 6 0 4.0 1 0 0 0 6 0

TS-#P: Anna 31-40

GO-FO: Anna 3-2

FPS-BF: Anna 10-13

Sunbright

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Green 2 0 0 0 0 0 Kelly 2 0 1 0 0 1 Shannon 2 0 0 0 0 0 Brown 2 0 0 0 0 1 Jones 1 0 0 0 0 1 Daniels 1 0 0 0 0 1 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 Burchfield 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cox 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dail – – – – – – 13 0 1 0 0 6

TB: Kelly

LOB: Brown 3, Daniels 2, Jones 2, Shannon

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jones 4.0 14 15 8 1 0 0 4.0 14 15 8 1 0 0

TS-#P: Daniels, Jones 55-89

GO-FO: Daniels, Jones 6-3

FPS-BF: Daniels, Jones 17-31

