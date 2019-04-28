BBBTV12

Home / Featured / Female struck and killed by train in Harriman

Featured

Female struck and killed by train in Harriman

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

At approximately 12:54 am on Sunday morning, Harriman officers were dispatched to Webster Road at Highway 27 for a report of a person being struck by a train. Preliminary investigation revealed that an identified white female was fatally wounded by a passing train.

The investigation is ongoing and release of the deceased name is pending notification of the next of kin and the investigation.

Tagged , , ,

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: