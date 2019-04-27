Sports
Walk-Off Seals Win For West Against Clinton
It came down to the last play, but Clinton was on the wrong end of a 10-9 defeat to West on Friday. The game was tied at nine with West batting in the bottom of the seventh when an error scored one run for West.
Clinton collected nine hits and West had six in the high-scoring affair.
The Dragons fired up the offense in the first inning. Harrison Martin drove in one when he singled.
Clinton scored three runs in the sixth the offense in the inning was led by Blake Lowe and Chase Lockard, who each had RBIs in the inning.
G Tierny took the win for West. He went one-third of an inning, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out one. RJ Collins and P White entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Logan Bowling took the loss for Clinton. He went one and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on one hit and striking out two.
Lowe started the game for The Dragons. He allowed five hits and seven runs over five innings, striking out three Mooney started the game for West. He went two and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out three and walking one
Clinton racked up nine hits in the game. Martin, Austin Pemberton, and Lowe all managed multiple hits in the game. Pemberton and Martin all had three hits to lead The Dragons.
West scattered six hits in the game. I Mcgilveary and Wilson each racked up multiple hits for West.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|CLNT
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|9
|9
|5
|WEST
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|10
|6
|0
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 4 1 2 1 0 0 Logan Bowling 2 2 1 0 1 1 Chase Lockard 1 0 0 1 1 0 Austin Pemberton 3 2 3 2 0 0 Harrison Martin 3 0 3 4 1 0 Jackson Leinart 0 1 0 0 0 0 Nathan Lee 3 0 0 0 0 1 Spencer Byrd 2 1 0 0 1 0 Mac Lowe 1 0 0 0 2 1 James Cloud 1 1 0 0 0 0 Connor Moody 2 0 0 0 0 1 Austin Lowe 1 1 0 0 0 1 Nick Graham – – – – – – Totals 23 9 9 8 6 5
-
2B: Austin Pemberton 2, Blake Lowe
-
TB: Logan Bowling, Austin Pemberton 5, Blake Lowe 3, Harrison Martin 3
-
LOB: Connor Moody, Nathan Lee 2, Logan Bowling, James Cloud 2, Chase Lockard, Blake Lowe, Austin Lowe 2
-
SF: Chase Lockard
-
SAC: Nathan Lee, Austin Pemberton, Spencer Byrd
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Blake Lowe 5.0 5 7 5 3 3 1 Logan Bowling 1.2 1 3 0 2 2 0 Totals 6.2 6 10 5 5 5 1
-
L: Logan Bowling
-
TS-#P: Logan Bowling 21-38, Blake Lowe 58-92
-
GO-FO: Logan Bowling 0-3, Blake Lowe 2-8
-
FPS-BF: Logan Bowling 8-11, Blake Lowe 16-25
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO G Tierny 3 1 0 0 1 0 B Millikan 4 0 0 0 0 1 J Wilhoit 2 3 0 0 2 0 I Mcgilveary 3 3 2 3 1 0 Wilson 4 1 2 1 0 1 Glick 3 0 0 0 0 1 J Wilkinson 1 0 1 1 0 0 Philo 4 2 1 2 0 0 Mooney 1 0 0 0 0 0 RJ Collins 1 0 0 0 0 0 P White 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baker Whitfield 0 0 0 0 1 0 Max Oliver 4 0 0 0 0 1 C Canges – – – – – – Totals 31 10 6 7 5 5
-
2B: J Wilkinson, I Mcgilveary
-
HR: I Mcgilveary
-
TB: J Wilkinson 2, I Mcgilveary 6, Philo, Wilson 2
-
LOB: Max Oliver 2, I Mcgilveary, Philo 3, B Millikan 2, Wilson 3, Glick 3
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Mooney 2.2 4 4 4 1 3 0 RJ Collins 2.1 2 2 2 3 1 0 G Tierny 0.1 1 2 2 2 1 0 P White 1.2 2 1 1 0 0 0 Totals 7.0 9 9 9 6 5 0
-
W: G Tierny
-
TS-#P: Mooney 32-59, RJ Collins 21-41, G Tierny 10-23, P White 12-14
-
GO-FO: Mooney 2-2, RJ Collins 1-3, G Tierny, P White 2-2
-
FPS-BF: Mooney 6-14, RJ Collins 5-11, G Tierny 2-4, P White 5-6