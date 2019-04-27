Sports

Anderson County Falls To Pigeon Forge After Fifth Inning Score

Anderson County lost the lead late in a 6-4 defeat to Pigeon Forge on Friday. The game was tied at four with Pigeon Forge batting in the top of the fifth when R Franklin singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

Pigeon Forge got things moving in the first inning, when J McCullah singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

T Curtain led Pigeon Forge to victory on the mound. He surrendered four runs on three hits over four innings, striking out three. H Monday threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Andrew Fox took the loss for Anderson County. He surrendered six runs on 12 hits over seven innings, striking out nine.

Caleb Wilhoit went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead The Mavericks in hits.

Pigeon Forge collected 12 hits on the day. N Gent, McCullah, Franklin, B Efflir, and M Rolley each collected multiple hits for Pigeon Forge. Gent led Pigeon Forge with three hits in four at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E PGNF 2 1 0 1 2 0 0 6 12 5 ANDR 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 4 4 1

Pigeon Forge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO L Harbin 4 0 0 1 0 1 N Gent 4 1 3 0 0 0 H Monday 3 1 0 0 1 0 M Rolley 3 1 2 0 1 0 J McCullah 3 1 2 1 1 1 R Franklin 4 0 2 2 0 2 T Curtain 4 0 1 0 0 2 B Efflir 4 2 2 1 0 2 B Webb 0 0 0 0 1 0 Caleb Hughs 2 0 0 0 0 1 D Taylor – – – – – – 31 6 12 5 4 9

2B: N Gent, B Efflir

HR: B Efflir

TB: R Franklin 2, J McCullah 2, T Curtain, N Gent 4, M Rolley 2, B Efflir 6

LOB: R Franklin, T Curtain 4, H Monday 2, M Rolley 2, L Harbin 3, B Efflir 3, Caleb Hughs 3

SB: R Franklin

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR T Curtain 4.0 3 4 3 6 3 0 H Monday 3.0 1 0 0 4 6 0 7.0 4 4 3 10 9 0

W: T Curtain

TS-#P: T Curtain 42-74, H Monday 28-54

GO-FO: T Curtain 6-1, H Monday 1-0

FPS-BF: T Curtain 14-24, H Monday 10-14

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 3 2 0 0 2 1 Connor Tackett 2 1 1 0 0 0 Devin Wilcox 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hudson Hartgrove 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tyler Phillips 3 1 0 0 1 1 Caleb Wilhoit 4 0 2 0 0 1 Luke Lowery 3 0 0 1 1 1 Preston Seiber 1 0 0 1 3 1 Cole Foust 2 0 0 0 1 1 Zach Webber 2 0 1 0 2 1 Eli Varner 4 0 0 0 0 0 Kobe Redden – – – – – – 26 4 4 2 10 9

2B: Caleb Wilhoit

TB: Zach Webber, Connor Tackett, Caleb Wilhoit 3

LOB: Luke Lowery 4, Hudson Hartgrove 2, Tyler Phillips 2, Preston Seiber, Andrew Fox 2, Zach Webber 3, Caleb Wilhoit 2, Cole Foust 3, Eli Varner 8, Devin Wilcox 2

SAC: Connor Tackett, Cole Foust

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Andrew Fox 7.0 12 6 5 4 9 1 7.0 12 6 5 4 9 1

L: Andrew Fox

TS-#P: Andrew Fox 79-119

GO-FO: Andrew Fox 4-6

FPS-BF: Andrew Fox 27-35

