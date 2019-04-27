Sports

Harriman Drops Game To Meigs County After Late Score

Harriman stayed in it until the end, but Meigs County pulled away late in an 11-3 victory on Friday. The game was tied at three with Meigs County batting in the bottom of the fifth when L Carroll tripled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.

In the first inning, Meigs County got their offense started when Marcus Nelson induced C Hyde to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

Harriman tallied three runs in the fourth inning to tie things up. The rally was led by a single by Bryson Willis, a groundout by Stubbs, and an error on a ball put in play by Peyton Snyder.

Meigs County scored six runs in the sixth inning. Meigs County offense in the inning was led by Hyde, W Meadows, Carroll, E.J. Boshears, and W Ogle, who each had RBIs in the inning.

A Johnson led Meigs County to victory on the pitcher’s mound. He went seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking one.

Stubbs took the loss for Harriman. He went one and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out one.

Nelson started the game for Harriman. He went three innings, allowing three runs on four hits and walking zero

Stubbs went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Harriman Blue Devil Varsity in hits.

Meigs County tallied seven hits. A Herd and Johnson all managed multiple hits for Meigs County.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HRMN 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 5 2 MGSC 2 1 0 0 2 6 X 11 7 1

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brady Stubbs 4 0 2 0 0 0 Makail Moore 2 0 0 0 0 1 Brandon Turpin 3 1 1 0 0 0 Marcus Nelson 3 0 0 0 0 2 Keaton Hall 2 1 0 0 1 1 Peyton Snyder 3 0 0 0 0 1 Bryson Willis 3 0 1 1 0 0 Titan Dayton 3 0 1 0 0 1 Carter Smith 3 0 0 0 0 1 Tah’Darius Boyd – – – – – – Ethan Adkisson – – – – – – 26 3 5 1 1 7

TB: Bryson Willis, Brandon Turpin, Brady Stubbs 2, Titan Dayton

LOB: Brandon Turpin, Peyton Snyder, Marcus Nelson 2, Brady Stubbs 2, Carter Smith 3, Titan Dayton 3

SAC: Makail Moore

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Marcus Nelson 3.0 4 3 3 0 0 0 Brady Stubbs 1.2 2 2 2 2 1 0 Tah’Darius Boyd 0.2 1 4 0 1 0 0 Keaton Hall 0.0 0 2 2 1 0 0 Carter Smith 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 0 6.0 7 11 5 5 2 0

L: Brady Stubbs

TS-#P: Marcus Nelson 25-36, Keaton Hall 2-9, Tah’Darius Boyd 9-15, Brady Stubbs 20-45, Carter Smith 9-16

GO-FO: Marcus Nelson 3-5, Keaton Hall, Tah’Darius Boyd 0-2, Brady Stubbs 0-4, Carter Smith

FPS-BF: Marcus Nelson 8-14, Keaton Hall 0-2, Tah’Darius Boyd 5-6, Brady Stubbs 5-11, Carter Smith 1-3

Meigs County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO A Johnson 4 2 2 0 0 0 B Baker 4 0 0 0 0 1 C Hyde 4 2 0 2 0 0 A Herd 3 2 2 1 1 0 W Meadows 2 2 0 1 2 0 L Carroll 3 1 1 3 0 0 E.J. Boshears 1 1 1 1 1 0 W Ogle 4 0 1 1 0 0 D Mason 3 1 0 1 1 1 28 11 7 10 5 2

2B: E.J. Boshears

3B: L Carroll

TB: A Herd 2, L Carroll 3, E.J. Boshears 2, W Ogle, A Johnson 2

LOB: C Hyde, W Meadows, W Ogle 5, D Mason 4, A Johnson 3, B Baker 3

SB: C Hyde, W Ogle, A Johnson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR A Johnson 7.0 5 3 1 1 7 0 7.0 5 3 1 1 7 0

W: A Johnson

TS-#P: A Johnson 61-91

GO-FO: A Johnson 7-7

FPS-BF: A Johnson 18-28

