Coalfield Beats Oneida 12-2

The Coalfield Yellow Jackets asserted their will over Oneida on their way to an easy 12-2 victory

Coalfield got on the board in the first inning when they scored one run on Jeffrey Speer’s single.

Jericho Lowe led Coalfield to victory on the pitcher’s mound. He went two and a third innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four. Lance Byrd threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. Byrd recorded the last eight outs to earn the save for the Yellow Jackets.

Cole Cross took the loss for Oneida. He went four innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out five.

Speer went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Coalfield in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OND 0 2 0 0 0 X X 2 4 2 CLFD 5 1 1 1 4 X X 12 6 5

Oneida

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Logan Shepherd 3 0 2 1 0 1 Wyatt Cox 3 0 1 0 0 2 Jakob Hamilton 2 0 1 0 1 1 Landon Phillips 3 0 0 0 0 2 Hunter Hutchison 3 0 0 0 0 1 Loren Love 3 0 1 0 0 1 Luke White 2 1 1 0 0 1 Cole Cross 1 1 1 0 1 0 Trace Sexton 2 0 0 0 0 1 Jacob Warmoth – – – – – – 22 2 7 1 2 10

TB: Loren Love, Luke White, Cole Cross, Jakob Hamilton, Logan Shepherd 2, Wyatt Cox

LOB: Landon Phillips 2, Jakob Hamilton 2, Logan Shepherd 3, Trace Sexton 5, Hunter Hutchison, Wyatt Cox 3

SB: Loren Love, Luke White, Cole Cross 2, Jakob Hamilton, Logan Shepherd

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Cole Cross 4.0 6 8 7 7 5 0 Hunter Hutchison 0.1 0 4 4 3 0 0 Trace Sexton 0.1 0 0 0 2 1 0 4.2 6 12 11 12 6 0

L: Cole Cross

TS-#P: Cole Cross 59-102, Trace Sexton 8-21, Hunter Hutchison 5-21

GO-FO: Cole Cross 5-2, Trace Sexton, Hunter Hutchison 0-1

FPS-BF: Cole Cross 16-27, Trace Sexton 1-3, Hunter Hutchison 1-5

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Nathan Harvey 2 2 1 0 2 0 Ashton Jones 2 1 0 1 2 0 Wyatt Withrow 3 2 1 1 0 0 Jerffrey Speer 3 3 1 1 1 0 Dawson Nitzschke 1 1 0 1 2 1 Lance Bryd 2 2 1 1 2 0 Luke Adkisson 3 1 1 2 0 1 Carroll 2 0 0 0 0 1 Micah Jackson 0 0 0 1 1 0 Jericho Lowe 0 0 0 0 2 0 Austin Hensley 1 0 1 2 0 0 Seth Lowe 2 0 0 0 0 2 Israel Lowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 12 6 10 12 6

2B: Lance Bryd, Nathan Harvey

TB: Luke Adkisson, Lance Bryd 2, Wyatt Withrow, Jerffrey Speer, Austin Hensley, Nathan Harvey 2

LOB: Luke Adkisson 2, Lance Bryd 2, Ashton Jones 2, Wyatt Withrow 3, Dawson Nitzschke 2, Israel Lowe 3, Seth Lowe 3, Carroll 3

SB: Ashton Jones 2, Wyatt Withrow, Jerffrey Speer, Nathan Harvey

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jericho Lowe 2.1 7 2 2 2 4 0 Lance Bryd 2.2 0 0 0 0 6 0 5.0 7 2 2 2 10 0

W: Jericho Lowe

TS-#P: Lance Bryd 22-31, Jericho Lowe 40-66

GO-FO: Lance Bryd 0-1, Jericho Lowe 1-2

FPS-BF: Lance Bryd 6-8, Jericho Lowe 8-16

