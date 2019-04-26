BBBTV12

Big Fourth Inning Propels Oak Ridge To Victory Over Stone Memorial

Oak Ridge defeated Stone Memorial 12-1 on Friday thanks to a timely seven runs in a big fourth inning. Oak Ridge batters contributing to the big inning included Christopher Van Hook, Jonathan Milloway, Bryson Caldwell, Clay Williams, Alex McNaughton, and Mark Pinchback, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Stone Memorial got things moving in the first inning, when an error scored one run for Stone Memorial.

Oak Ridge evened things up at one in the bottom of the first inning when they scored one run on a Caldwell single.

Caldwell was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats. He lasted five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out five.

Hurd took the loss for Stone Memorial. He went four innings, allowing 12 runs on six hits and striking out five.

Oak Ridge totaled six hits in the game. Ricky Jennings and Caldwell each managed 2 hits for Oak Ridge.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
STNM 1 0 0 0 0 X X 1 2 7
OKRD 1 0 4 7 X X X 12 6 1
  • Stone Memorial
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    #22 2 0 0 0 0 0
    #23 3 0 0 0 0 1
    #8 2 1 1 0 0 0
    #28 1 0 0 0 1 1
    #6 2 0 0 0 0 0
    #2 1 0 0 0 1 1
    #3 2 0 0 0 0 2
    #5 2 0 1 0 0 0
    #00 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Totals 15 1 2 0 2 5
  • 2B: #8
  • TB: #5, #8 2
  • LOB: #6, #22, #23 2, #3
  • SAC: #00
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    #3 4.0 6 12 2 3 5 0
    Totals 4.0 6 12 2 3 5 0
  • L: #3
  • TS-#P: #3 58-98
  • GO-FO: #3 2-3
  • FPS-BF: #3 13-27
  • Oak Ridge
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Donovon Black 1 2 0 0 2 1
    Ricky Jennings 2 3 2 0 1 0
    Christopher Van Hook 2 2 1 0 0 0
    Jonathan Milloway 3 1 0 2 0 1
    Bryson Caldwell 3 0 2 2 0 0
    Clay Williams 3 1 0 0 0 1
    Alex McNaughton 3 0 0 1 0 2
    Mark Pinchback 3 0 1 0 0 0
    Matthew Swigert 3 0 0 0 0 0
    Totals 23 12 6 5 3 5
  • 2B: Ricky Jennings, Christopher Van Hook
  • TB: Mark Pinchback, Ricky Jennings 3, Bryson Caldwell 2, Christopher Van Hook 2
  • LOB: Matthew Swigert 2, Clay Williams 4, Alex McNaughton 2, Christopher Van Hook 2, Jonathan Milloway 3
  • SB: Ricky Jennings, Donovon Black
  • SAC: Christopher Van Hook
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Bryson Caldwell 5.0 2 1 0 2 5 0
    Totals 5.0 2 1 0 2 5 0
  • W: Bryson Caldwell
  • TS-#P: Bryson Caldwell 38-73
  • GO-FO: Bryson Caldwell 3-5
  • FPS-BF: Bryson Caldwell 11-20

