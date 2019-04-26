Sports
Two Pitchers Work Together As The Midway Lady Waves Shuts Out Oneida
The Midway Lady Waves defeated Oneida 12-0 on Friday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Caitlyn Ross induced a fly out from West to finish off the game.
Midway secured the victory thanks to ten runs in the third inning. Kadie Lewis, Macy Young, Rebecca Lemasters, Emma Hill, Marrissa Stakley, and Ross all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Midway fired up the offense in the first inning, when an error scored one run.
Ross led the Midway Lady Waves to victory on the rubber. She allowed zero hits and zero runs over one inning, striking out two and walking zero.
Aubrie May started the game for Midway. She lasted three innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out three
Ross went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Midway in hits.
West led Oneida with two hits in three at bats.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|OND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|X
|0
|3
|6
|MDWY
|1
|1
|10
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12
|7
|0
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO West 3 0 2 0 0 0 White 1 0 0 0 1 1 Sexton 1 0 0 0 1 0 Stephens 1 0 0 0 1 0 Russ 1 0 0 0 1 1 Burress 2 0 0 0 0 0 Mullis 2 0 0 0 0 1 Flynn 1 0 0 0 1 1 Anderson 2 0 1 0 0 1 Totals 14 0 3 0 5 5
-
TB: Anderson, West 2
-
LOB: Anderson, Russ 2, Stephens 2, Burress 2, White 2, Flynn, Mullis 2
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR No players with stats. Totals 3.0 7 12 3 2 0 0
-
No players with stats.
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Sophie Patterson 3 1 0 0 0 0 Marrissa Stakley 2 2 1 2 1 0 Caitlyn Ross 3 2 2 2 0 0 Rilea Ellison 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kadie Lewis 2 2 0 0 0 0 Aubrie May 3 1 1 1 0 0 Macy Young 2 1 0 1 1 0 Rebecca Lemasters 2 1 1 1 0 0 Anna Bosnak 2 1 1 1 0 0 Emma Hill 2 1 1 1 0 0 Totals 22 12 7 9 2 0
-
2B: Caitlyn Ross
-
TB: Emma Hill, Caitlyn Ross 3, Marrissa Stakley, Anna Bosnak, Aubrie May, Rebecca Lemasters
-
LOB: Emma Hill 2, Caitlyn Ross 2, Marrissa Stakley 2, Macy Young 2, Sophie Patterson 4, Anna Bosnak, Rilea Ellison 2, Aubrie May, Rebecca Lemasters
-
SB: Aubrie May
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Aubrie May 3.0 3 0 0 5 3 0 Caitlyn Ross 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Totals 4.0 3 0 0 5 5 0
-
W: Caitlyn Ross
-
TS-#P: Caitlyn Ross 11-19, Aubrie May 36-71
-
GO-FO: Caitlyn Ross 0-1, Aubrie May 0-4
-
FPS-BF: Caitlyn Ross 1-3, Aubrie May 10-16