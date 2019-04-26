Sports

Two Pitchers Work Together As The Midway Lady Waves Shuts Out Oneida

Posted on by in Sports with

The Midway Lady Waves defeated Oneida 12-0 on Friday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Caitlyn Ross induced a fly out from West to finish off the game.

Midway secured the victory thanks to ten runs in the third inning. Kadie Lewis, Macy Young, Rebecca Lemasters, Emma Hill, Marrissa Stakley, and Ross all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Midway fired up the offense in the first inning, when an error scored one run.

Ross led the Midway Lady Waves to victory on the rubber. She allowed zero hits and zero runs over one inning, striking out two and walking zero.

Aubrie May started the game for Midway. She lasted three innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out three

Ross went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Midway in hits.

West led Oneida with two hits in three at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OND 0 0 0 0 X X X 0 3 6 MDWY 1 1 10 X X X X 12 7 0

Oneida

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO West 3 0 2 0 0 0 White 1 0 0 0 1 1 Sexton 1 0 0 0 1 0 Stephens 1 0 0 0 1 0 Russ 1 0 0 0 1 1 Burress 2 0 0 0 0 0 Mullis 2 0 0 0 0 1 Flynn 1 0 0 0 1 1 Anderson 2 0 1 0 0 1 14 0 3 0 5 5

TB: Anderson, West 2

LOB: Anderson, Russ 2, Stephens 2, Burress 2, White 2, Flynn, Mullis 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR No players with stats. 3.0 7 12 3 2 0 0

No players with stats.

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Sophie Patterson 3 1 0 0 0 0 Marrissa Stakley 2 2 1 2 1 0 Caitlyn Ross 3 2 2 2 0 0 Rilea Ellison 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kadie Lewis 2 2 0 0 0 0 Aubrie May 3 1 1 1 0 0 Macy Young 2 1 0 1 1 0 Rebecca Lemasters 2 1 1 1 0 0 Anna Bosnak 2 1 1 1 0 0 Emma Hill 2 1 1 1 0 0 22 12 7 9 2 0

2B: Caitlyn Ross

TB: Emma Hill, Caitlyn Ross 3, Marrissa Stakley, Anna Bosnak, Aubrie May, Rebecca Lemasters

LOB: Emma Hill 2, Caitlyn Ross 2, Marrissa Stakley 2, Macy Young 2, Sophie Patterson 4, Anna Bosnak, Rilea Ellison 2, Aubrie May, Rebecca Lemasters

SB: Aubrie May

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Aubrie May 3.0 3 0 0 5 3 0 Caitlyn Ross 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4.0 3 0 0 5 5 0

W: Caitlyn Ross

TS-#P: Caitlyn Ross 11-19, Aubrie May 36-71

GO-FO: Caitlyn Ross 0-1, Aubrie May 0-4

FPS-BF: Caitlyn Ross 1-3, Aubrie May 10-16

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Midway, Oneida, Softball