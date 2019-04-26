Sports

Coalfield’s Maples shuts out Oakdale and Takes The Win

Alexis Maples threw a gem on Friday for Coalfield, allowing zero runs and besting Oakdale by a score of 16-0

Taylor Landrum led Coalfield to victory by driving in four runs. She went 2-for-3 at the plate. Landrum drove in runs in the first, a single in the second, and a home run in the third.

Coalfield put up seven runs in the second inning. The big inning was driven by singles by Lindsey Maston and Landrum, a home run by Leeha Henry, and a double by Alexis Morrison.

Maples led things off in the circle for Coalfield. She allowed one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out two and walking zero.

Jayden Ruppe was on the rubber for Oakdale. She surrendered 16 runs on 13 hits over three innings, striking out two.

Coalfield tallied two home runs on the day. Landrum went yard in the third inning. Henry went deep in the second inning.

Coalfield collected 13 hits on the day. Maston, Malachi Armes, and Landrum all had 2 hits for Coalfield.

Brittlea Osborne went 1-for-1 at the plate to lead Oakdale in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLFL 5 7 4 X X X X 16 13 0 OKDL 0 0 0 X X X X 0 1 1

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 2 2 1 0 1 0 Malachi 2 3 2 0 0 0 Mackenzy 2 1 0 0 1 0 Anna 1 1 1 2 1 0 Diddle 1 1 1 1 0 0 Carlee 3 2 1 1 0 1 Lindsey 3 1 2 2 0 0 Taylor Landrum 3 2 2 4 0 0 Morrison 2 1 1 1 0 1 Fritts 1 0 1 0 0 0 Leeha 3 1 1 3 0 0 Skyler – – – – – – Maples Alexis – – – – – – 23 16 13 14 3 2

2B: Malachi, Morrison

HR: Leeha, Taylor Landrum

TB: Leeha 4, Diddle, Miklaya, Anna, Lindsey 2, Taylor Landrum 5, Malachi 3, Fritts, Morrison 2, Carlee

LOB: Leeha 2, Lindsey, Taylor Landrum, Mackenzy 3, Morrison 2, Carlee 4

SB: Miklaya, Malachi, Mackenzy, Bella, Carlee

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Maples Alexis 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 0

TS-#P: Anna, Maples Alexis 25-30

GO-FO: Anna, Maples Alexis 3-3

FPS-BF: Anna, Maples Alexis 9-10

Oakdale

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #25 2 0 0 0 0 0 #32 1 0 0 0 0 1 #17 1 0 0 0 0 0 #21 1 0 0 0 0 0 #22 1 0 0 0 0 0 #9 1 0 0 0 0 0 #11 1 0 1 0 0 0 #10 1 0 0 0 0 0 #20 1 0 0 0 0 1 #2 – – – – – – 10 0 1 0 0 2

TB: #11

LOB: #25, #20, #10

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #21 3.0 13 16 13 3 2 2 3.0 13 16 13 3 2 2

TS-#P: #21 46-78

GO-FO: #21 1-6

FPS-BF: #21 15-27

