Indiana Fugitive arrested in Roane County

Earlier today around 6:45 am Deputy D. Jeffries, Deputy N. Nelson, and Deputy P. Nelson received information that Macer Ours had a warrant out of the state of Indiana for felony Methamphetamine charges and was staying at 204 Old Suddath Road Deputies conducted a warrants check and made contact with Macer Ours at the address. Roane County central dispatch confirmed the warrant out of Indiana was active. At this point Ours was placed into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed a small clear plastic baggie in Ours right front pants pocket. The small baggy had a crystal like substance inside believed be Methamphetamine. The deputy transported Ours to the Roane County Detention facility for booking. Charges to Macer Lee Ours, 21, are Methamphetamine manufacture, delivery, sell, and possession and Fugitive from Justice for the warrant out of the state of Indiana. The charge out of Indiana is for Dealing in Methamphetamine, level five felony charges.

Tagged drug arrest, fugitive