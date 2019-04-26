Featured

Kingston man arrested on a warrant for solicitation of a minor

Thursday Morning deputy Wayne Landry was dispatched to Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Huntsville, Alabama in reference to a warrant check on a former Kingston resident, Preston Lee Jr.

Upon arrival at Madison County Sheriff’s Office the warrant was confirmed by The Roane County Officer. Lee had warrants for sixteen counts for solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct, the warrant was taken out by Detective Keith Kile of Kingston Police Department on April 4th of this year.

We spoke with Detective Kyle and he told us that He, along with assistance from The U.S. Marshals Service, found Lee in Alabama and made the arrest there, and the case started when Lee allegedly took pictures of him having sex and sending them to a family member who was under the age of 18.



Kile also stated that Preston Ervin Lee, Jr., 50, also faces several charges in Huntsville Alabama after resisting arrest and having a weapon on him during the arrest. Lee was transported to the Roane county jail where he remains at this time on a $95,000 bond according to detective Kile.

