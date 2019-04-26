BBBTV12

CNS community investment fund accepting grant requests

OAK RIDGE, Tennessee – Charitable organizations from across East Tennessee are invited to apply for grants from the CNS Y-12 Community Investment Fund, established by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC (CNS), which operates the Y-12 Nuclear Security Complex for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

CNS established the fund through the East Tennessee Foundation in 2014 as part of its commitment to Oak Ridge and the surrounding communities. Nonprofit organizations in Y-12’s 20-county service area with projects or programs that address community needs and economic development opportunities are encouraged to apply for one-year grants.

