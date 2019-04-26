Sports

Roane County Lady Jackets Clinches Lead In Fourth Inning For Victory Over Gibbs

Roane County Lady Jackets snatched the lead late in the game in a 16-5 victory over Gibbs on Thursday. The game was tied at five with The Lady Jackets batting in the bottom of the fourth when Autumn Davis doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Keylon Reynolds led Roane County to victory by driving in four runs. She went 3-for-4 at the plate. Reynolds drove in runs on a single in the first, a single in the second, and a single in the fourth.

Roane County got things started in the first inning when they scored one run on a Davis double.

After Gibbs scored one run in the top of the second, The Lady Jackets answered with one of their own.

Reynolds pitched Roane County to the victory. She allowed seven hits and five runs over four innings, striking out one and walking zero. Kesney Brown threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Brown recorded the last three outs to earn the save for The Lady Jackets .

#7 took the loss for Gibbs. She lasted four innings, allowing 14 hits and 16 runs.

Roane County tallied 14 hits in the game. Reynolds, Davis, Shelby LeBlanc, Morgan Grigsby, and Brown each collected multiple hits. Davis and Reynolds each managed three hits to lead the Lady Jackets.

#26 went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Gibbs in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E GBS 0 1 3 1 0 X X 5 8 3 RNCT 4 1 0 11 X X X 16 14 5

Gibbs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #3 3 0 1 0 0 1 #14 3 0 0 0 0 0 #1 3 2 1 0 0 0 #18 3 0 0 0 0 0 #4 3 1 1 0 0 0 #9 3 1 1 1 0 0 #26 3 1 2 1 0 0 #20 3 0 1 0 0 1 #13 3 0 1 0 0 1 #7 – – – – – – 27 5 8 2 0 3

2B: #26, #1, #4

TB: #26 3, #1 2, #3, #9, #4 2, #20, #13

LOB: #26, #3, #14 2, #4 2, #20, #13, #18 2

SB: #1

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #7 4.0 14 16 12 7 0 0 4.0 14 16 12 7 0 0

L: #7

TS-#P: #7 46-97

GO-FO: #7 2-3

FPS-BF: #7 16-33

Kingston

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trinity Clements 2 3 1 1 2 0 Shelby LeBlanc 2 3 2 1 0 0 Autumn Davis 3 2 3 4 1 0 Keylon Reynolds 4 2 3 4 0 0 Kesney Brown 3 0 2 2 0 0 Morgan Grigsby 4 2 2 0 0 0 Emily Thompson 3 1 0 2 0 0 Mahala Wallace 2 1 1 0 1 0 Gabby McElveen 0 2 0 2 3 0 23 16 14 16 7 0

2B: Autumn Davis 2

TB: Morgan Grigsby 2, Mahala Wallace, Keylon Reynolds 3, Kesney Brown 2, Autumn Davis 5, Trinity Clements, Shelby LeBlanc 2

LOB: Emily Thompson 5, Morgan Grigsby 4, Mahala Wallace, Keylon Reynolds 2, Kesney Brown 2, Trinity Clements 2

SB: Emily Thompson, Morgan Grigsby

SF: Kesney Brown

SAC: Shelby LeBlanc

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Keylon Reynolds 4.0 7 5 0 0 1 0 Kesney Brown 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 5.0 8 5 0 0 3 0

W: Keylon Reynolds

SV: Kesney Brown

TS-#P: Keylon Reynolds 44-64, Kesney Brown 10-16

GO-FO: Keylon Reynolds 5-3, Kesney Brown 0-1

FPS-BF: Keylon Reynolds 14-23, Kesney Brown 1-4

