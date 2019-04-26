Sports

Clinton Middle School Falls To Union County After Fifth Inning Score

Posted on by in Sports with

Clinton Middle School stayed in it until the end, but Union County pulled away late in a 10-4 victory on Thursday. The game was tied at two with Union County batting in the top of the fifth when Ty Edds singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Clinton Middle struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Union County, giving up ten runs.

Union County opened up scoring in the first inning. An error scored one run for Union County.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Clinton Middle tied things up at two. Braden Hensley drew a walk, scoring one run.

E Hansen earned the win for Union County. He allowed three hits and two runs over one and one-third innings, striking out two and walking zero.

Alex Gaetz took the loss for Clinton Middle. He allowed two hits and three runs over one-third of an inning, walking one.

T Russell started the game for Union County. He went three and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out two Isaiah Slaven started the game for Clinton. He surrendered two runs on two hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three

Hunter Davis went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Clinton in hits.

Union County totaled eight hits in the game. M Richardson, Russell, and Edds each managed multiple hits for Union County. Richardson led Union County with three hits in four at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E UNCT 1 0 1 0 8 X X 10 8 3 CLNT 1 0 0 1 2 X X 4 6 3

Union County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO T R. 4 2 2 0 0 1 M R. 4 3 3 2 0 0 Ty E. 3 1 2 2 1 0 P H. 3 1 0 0 1 0 E H. 2 1 0 0 1 1 R M. 2 0 0 0 1 1 K P. 2 1 0 1 1 0 Jacob B. 1 0 0 0 0 1 G J. 1 0 0 0 1 0 Tanner J. 2 1 1 3 1 0 H H. – – – – – – 24 10 8 8 7 4

2B: M R. 2

TB: Tanner J., Ty E. 2, M R. 5, T R. 2

LOB: Tanner J., E H. 2, Jacob B., T R. 2, P H. 3, K P., R M., G J. 3

SB: Ty E. 2, T R., P H., R M.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR T R. 3.2 3 2 1 2 2 0 E H. 1.1 3 2 2 0 2 0 5.0 6 4 3 2 4 0

W: E H.

TS-#P: E H. 23-33, T R. 41-74

GO-FO: E H., T R. 3-3

FPS-BF: E H. 8-8, T R. 8-18

Clinton Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Camden Britton 3 1 0 0 0 1 Hunter D. 3 0 2 0 0 0 Ethan T. 3 1 0 0 0 0 Isaiah S. 3 0 1 0 0 0 Alex S. 3 1 1 0 0 0 Dylan K. 2 1 1 0 0 0 Alex G. 2 0 1 1 1 0 Harrison S. 2 0 0 0 0 2 Braden H. 1 0 0 1 1 1 22 4 6 2 2 4

TB: Isaiah S., Alex G., Hunter D. 2, Alex S., Dylan K.

LOB: Camden Britton 2, Ethan T. 3, Hunter D., Harrison S. 2, Alex S., Braden H.

SB: Ethan T., Hunter D.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Isaiah S. 3.2 2 2 0 4 3 0 Alex G. 0.1 2 3 3 1 0 0 Hunter D. 1.0 4 5 5 2 1 0 5.0 8 10 8 7 4 0

L: Alex G.

TS-#P: Isaiah S. 38-72, Alex G. 9-17, Hunter D. 14-31

GO-FO: Isaiah S. 5-3, Alex G. 0-1, Hunter D. 0-2

FPS-BF: Isaiah S. 9-18, Alex G. 2-4, Hunter D. 5-9

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, Clinton Middle School, Middle School, Union County