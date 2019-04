Sports

Oak Ridge Can’t Catch Up To Christian Academy Of Knoxville

Christian Academy of Knoxville was just too much for Oak Ridge on Thursday winning 11-1 thanks to a strong start. CAK scored on a single by Cole Campbell and a walk by Kyle Sparkman in the first inning.

Christian Academy of Knoxville notched five runs in the fifth inning. Grant Sterchi, Hunter Loyd, and Andrew Kribbs powered the big inning with RBIs.

Eli Wilder took the win for CAK. He allowed one hit and one run over one inning, striking out one.

Brady Hutson took the loss for Oak Ridge. He allowed one hit and four runs over one inning, striking out two.

Christian Academy of Knoxville totaled eight hits. Sterchi and Campbell each collected two hits to lead CAK.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OKRD 1 0 0 0 0 0 X 1 3 2 CHRS 3 1 0 0 5 2 X 11 8 1

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovon Black 3 0 0 0 1 1 Ricky Jennings 2 0 1 0 1 1 Christopher VanHook 2 1 0 0 1 0 Jonathan Milloway 2 0 0 0 1 0 Bryson Caldwell 3 0 1 1 0 1 Clay Williams 3 0 0 0 0 1 Logan Rosenburger 2 0 0 0 1 0 Mark Pinchback 1 0 1 0 2 0 Matthew Swigert 2 0 0 0 0 0 Brady Hutson – – – – – – Alex McNaughton – – – – – – Rylan Glenn – – – – – – 20 1 3 1 7 4

TB: Bryson Caldwell, Ricky Jennings, Mark Pinchback

LOB: Donovon Black 2, Bryson Caldwell 5, Christopher VanHook 2, Matthew Swigert 3, Jonathan Milloway 3, Clay Williams 3

SB: Ricky Jennings, Christopher VanHook 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brady Hutson 1.0 1 4 4 5 2 0 Rylan Glenn 3.0 3 3 3 2 0 0 Jonathan Milloway 1.2 4 4 3 2 2 0 5.2 8 11 10 9 4 0

L: Brady Hutson

TS-#P: Brady Hutson 26-60, Jonathan Milloway 20-40, Rylan Glenn 19-34

GO-FO: Brady Hutson 0-1, Jonathan Milloway 0-2, Rylan Glenn 2-7

FPS-BF: Brady Hutson 4-11, Jonathan Milloway 8-14, Rylan Glenn 8-16

CAK Varsity

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jesse Osborne 1 2 0 0 2 0 Zach Bergstrom 1 0 0 0 0 1 Connor Jurek 0 2 0 0 3 0 Brandt Hensley 0 0 0 0 1 0 Jacob Tate 2 1 0 1 1 0 Ryan Degges 1 0 0 1 0 0 Hunter Loyd 3 1 1 1 0 1 Andrew Kribbs 4 0 1 2 1 0 Cole Campbell 4 0 2 1 0 0 Eli Wilder 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jaxon Willis 1 0 0 0 0 0 Walker Strange 0 1 0 0 0 0 Luke Harms 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kyle Sparkman 2 1 1 1 0 0 Ty Nettles 1 1 1 0 0 0 Grant Sterchi 3 1 2 2 0 0 JD Price 0 1 0 0 1 0 Bay Griffin – – – – – – Jackson Scott – – – – – – Cade Quinn – – – – – – 25 11 8 9 9 4

2B: Grant Sterchi, Kyle Sparkman

TB: Grant Sterchi 3, Andrew Kribbs, Cole Campbell 2, Ty Nettles, Hunter Loyd, Kyle Sparkman 2

LOB: Jesse Osborne, Jacob Tate 5, Grant Sterchi 3, Andrew Kribbs 4, Luke Harms, Cole Campbell 2, Ryan Degges 2, Hunter Loyd 2, Eli Wilder 3

SB: Jesse Osborne 4, Grant Sterchi, Connor Jurek

SF: Jacob Tate

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Eli Wilder 1.0 1 1 1 2 1 0 Jackson Scott 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Connor Jurek 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bay Griffin 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 Walker Strange 1.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Cade Quinn 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 6.0 3 1 1 7 4 0

W: Eli Wilder

TS-#P: Bay Griffin 10-16, Jackson Scott 7-14, Walker Strange 7-19, Connor Jurek 7-11, Cade Quinn 9-15, Eli Wilder 11-22

GO-FO: Bay Griffin 1-0, Jackson Scott 0-2, Walker Strange 0-2, Connor Jurek 0-3, Cade Quinn 1-0, Eli Wilder

FPS-BF: Bay Griffin 3-5, Jackson Scott 2-3, Walker Strange 2-5, Connor Jurek 3-4, Cade Quinn 3-5, Eli Wilder 3-6

