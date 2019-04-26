Sports

Coalfield was just too much for Sunbright

Posted on by in Sports with

The Lady Jackets of Coalfield were just too much for Sunbright on Thursday as they win 16-1 in the district matchup.

Anna Smith went 3 innings for the Lady Jackets giving up 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

Lindsey Brown took the loss for Sunbright. She went 2 and 1/3 innings giving up 9 hits, 16 runs and 7 walks.

Alexis Morrison led Coalfield with a 3-for-3 night and 4 RBI’s. Mikayla Heidel added a double and 2 RBI’s for the Lady Jackets.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SNBR 0 0 1 X X X X 1 3 1 CLFL 8 3 5 X X X X 16 9 0

Sunbright

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #88 2 0 0 0 0 1 #12 2 1 2 0 0 0 #00 2 0 1 0 0 0 #22 2 0 0 1 0 0 #4 1 0 0 0 1 1 #23 1 0 0 0 0 0 #11 1 0 0 0 0 1 #5 0 0 0 0 0 0 #1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1 3 1 1 3

2B: #12

TB: #00, #12 3

LOB: #4, #11, #23 2, #1, #00, #22 2, #88

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #4 2.1 9 16 15 7 0 0 2.1 9 16 16 7 0 0

TS-#P: #4 40-101

GO-FO: #4 2-5

FPS-BF: #4 9-27

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 3 0 1 2 0 0 Malachi 2 2 1 0 0 0 Mackenzy 2 2 1 1 1 0 Anna 1 0 0 0 2 0 Carlee 1 3 1 1 1 0 Lindsey 1 2 0 2 2 0 Taylor Landrum 2 2 1 1 1 0 Morrison 3 1 3 4 0 0 Leeha 2 1 1 1 0 0 Maples Alexis – – – – – – 17 16 9 12 7 0

2B: Miklaya

TB: Leeha, Miklaya 2, Taylor Landrum, Malachi, Mackenzy, Morrison 3, Carlee

LOB: Leeha, Miklaya, Anna 2, Lindsey, Taylor Landrum 2, Malachi 2, Mackenzy

SB: Malachi 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 3.0 3 1 1 1 3 0 3.0 3 1 1 1 3 0

TS-#P: Anna 32-50

GO-FO: Anna 2-3

FPS-BF: Anna 9-14

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Coalfield, Softball, Sunbright