Coalfield was just too much for Sunbright
The Lady Jackets of Coalfield were just too much for Sunbright on Thursday as they win 16-1 in the district matchup.
Anna Smith went 3 innings for the Lady Jackets giving up 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.
Lindsey Brown took the loss for Sunbright. She went 2 and 1/3 innings giving up 9 hits, 16 runs and 7 walks.
Alexis Morrison led Coalfield with a 3-for-3 night and 4 RBI’s. Mikayla Heidel added a double and 2 RBI’s for the Lady Jackets.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|SNBR
|0
|0
|1
|X
|X
|X
|X
|1
|3
|1
|CLFL
|8
|3
|5
|X
|X
|X
|X
|16
|9
|0
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #88 2 0 0 0 0 1 #12 2 1 2 0 0 0 #00 2 0 1 0 0 0 #22 2 0 0 1 0 0 #4 1 0 0 0 1 1 #23 1 0 0 0 0 0 #11 1 0 0 0 0 1 #5 0 0 0 0 0 0 #1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 12 1 3 1 1 3
2B: #12
TB: #00, #12 3
LOB: #4, #11, #23 2, #1, #00, #22 2, #88
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #4 2.1 9 16 15 7 0 0 Totals 2.1 9 16 16 7 0 0
TS-#P: #4 40-101
GO-FO: #4 2-5
FPS-BF: #4 9-27
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 3 0 1 2 0 0 Malachi 2 2 1 0 0 0 Mackenzy 2 2 1 1 1 0 Anna 1 0 0 0 2 0 Carlee 1 3 1 1 1 0 Lindsey 1 2 0 2 2 0 Taylor Landrum 2 2 1 1 1 0 Morrison 3 1 3 4 0 0 Leeha 2 1 1 1 0 0 Maples Alexis – – – – – – Totals 17 16 9 12 7 0
2B: Miklaya
TB: Leeha, Miklaya 2, Taylor Landrum, Malachi, Mackenzy, Morrison 3, Carlee
LOB: Leeha, Miklaya, Anna 2, Lindsey, Taylor Landrum 2, Malachi 2, Mackenzy
SB: Malachi 2
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 3.0 3 1 1 1 3 0 Totals 3.0 3 1 1 1 3 0
TS-#P: Anna 32-50
GO-FO: Anna 2-3
FPS-BF: Anna 9-14