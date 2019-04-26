BBBTV12

Coalfield was just too much for Sunbright

The Lady Jackets of Coalfield were just too much for Sunbright on Thursday as they win 16-1 in the district matchup.

Anna Smith went 3 innings for the Lady Jackets giving up 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

Lindsey Brown took the loss for Sunbright. She went 2 and 1/3 innings giving up 9 hits, 16 runs and 7 walks.

Alexis Morrison led Coalfield with a 3-for-3 night and 4 RBI’s. Mikayla Heidel added a double and 2 RBI’s for the Lady Jackets.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
SNBR 0 0 1 X X X X 1 3 1
CLFL 8 3 5 X X X X 16 9 0
  • Sunbright
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    #88 2 0 0 0 0 1
    #12 2 1 2 0 0 0
    #00 2 0 1 0 0 0
    #22 2 0 0 1 0 0
    #4 1 0 0 0 1 1
    #23 1 0 0 0 0 0
    #11 1 0 0 0 0 1
    #5 0 0 0 0 0 0
    #1 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Totals 12 1 3 1 1 3
  • 2B: #12
  • TB: #00, #12 3
  • LOB: #4, #11, #23 2, #1, #00, #22 2, #88
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    #4 2.1 9 16 15 7 0 0
    Totals 2.1 9 16 16 7 0 0
  • TS-#P: #4 40-101
  • GO-FO: #4 2-5
  • FPS-BF: #4 9-27
  • Coalfield
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Miklaya 3 0 1 2 0 0
    Malachi 2 2 1 0 0 0
    Mackenzy 2 2 1 1 1 0
    Anna 1 0 0 0 2 0
    Carlee 1 3 1 1 1 0
    Lindsey 1 2 0 2 2 0
    Taylor Landrum 2 2 1 1 1 0
    Morrison 3 1 3 4 0 0
    Leeha 2 1 1 1 0 0
    Maples Alexis
    Totals 17 16 9 12 7 0
  • 2B: Miklaya
  • TB: Leeha, Miklaya 2, Taylor Landrum, Malachi, Mackenzy, Morrison 3, Carlee
  • LOB: Leeha, Miklaya, Anna 2, Lindsey, Taylor Landrum 2, Malachi 2, Mackenzy
  • SB: Malachi 2
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Anna 3.0 3 1 1 1 3 0
    Totals 3.0 3 1 1 1 3 0
  • TS-#P: Anna 32-50
  • GO-FO: Anna 2-3
  • FPS-BF: Anna 9-14

