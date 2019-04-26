Sports
Harriman is too much for Rockwood on Thursday
The Lady Blue Devils made quick work of Rockwood on Thursday in a 15-0 win.
Autumn Phillips got the win for Harriman, going 3 innings giving up 3 hits, no walks and 4 strikeouts.
Hailey Griffis took the loss for Rockwood. She went 2 and 1/3 innings giving up 12 hits, 1 walk and 9 earned runs.
Harriman blasted two home runs on the night, Michaela Goins and Breeanna Hickey both went yard for the Lady Blue Devils. Hickey was 2-for-2 with 5 RBI’s on the night.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|RCKW
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|X
|X
|0
|3
|6
|HRRM
|0
|9
|6
|X
|X
|X
|X
|15
|12
|0
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO KaeLee Dyer 2 0 0 0 0 2 Tiani Porter 1 0 0 0 0 0 Samantha Tilley 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shasta Thompson 1 0 1 0 0 0 Paige McDonald 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shaeli Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bella Jolly 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hailey Griffis 1 0 1 0 0 0 Shealynn Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kayla Gunter 1 0 1 0 0 0 Totals 11 0 3 0 0 4
-
TB: Kayla Gunter, Shasta Thompson, Hailey Griffis
-
LOB: Samantha Tilley, Paige McDonald
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hailey Griffis 2.1 12 15 9 1 0 2 Totals 2.1 12 15 9 1 0 2
-
L: Hailey Griffis
-
TS-#P: Hailey Griffis 41-61
-
GO-FO: Hailey Griffis 4-1
-
FPS-BF: Hailey Griffis 17-24
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Anonda Bertram 2 2 0 0 0 0 Aleena Goldston 3 2 1 1 0 0 Harlea Shillings 3 1 1 3 0 0 Michaela Goins 3 3 2 2 0 0 Abbie Bullard 2 1 1 0 0 0 Briley Freels 1 1 1 0 0 0 Lily Taylor 2 1 1 0 1 0 Breeanna Hickey 2 1 2 5 0 0 Nataya Moore 2 1 1 0 0 0 Olivia Goins 2 2 2 0 0 0 Autumn Phillips – – – – – – Totals 22 15 12 11 1 0
-
2B: Aleena Goldston, Abbie Bullard
-
HR: Michaela Goins, Breeanna Hickey
-
TB: Briley Freels, Lily Taylor, Nataya Moore, Aleena Goldston 2, Abbie Bullard 2, Michaela Goins 5, Breeanna Hickey 5, Harlea Shillings, Olivia Goins 2
-
LOB: Lily Taylor, Anonda Bertram 2, Aleena Goldston 2, Abbie Bullard 2, Michaela Goins, Harlea Shillings
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Autumn Phillips 3.0 3 0 0 0 4 0 Totals 3.0 3 0 0 0 4 0
-
W: Autumn Phillips
-
TS-#P: Autumn Phillips 28-37
-
GO-FO: Autumn Phillips 1-3
-
FPS-BF: Autumn Phillips 6-11