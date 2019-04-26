BBBTV12

Harriman is too much for Rockwood on Thursday

The Lady Blue Devils made quick work of Rockwood on Thursday in a 15-0 win.

Autumn Phillips got the win for Harriman, going 3 innings giving up 3 hits, no walks and 4 strikeouts.

Hailey Griffis took the loss for Rockwood. She went 2 and 1/3 innings giving up 12 hits, 1 walk and 9 earned runs.

Harriman blasted two home runs on the night, Michaela Goins and Breeanna Hickey both went yard for the Lady Blue Devils. Hickey was 2-for-2 with 5 RBI’s on the night.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
RCKW 0 0 0 X X X X 0 3 6
HRRM 0 9 6 X X X X 15 12 0
  • Rockwood
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    KaeLee Dyer 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Tiani Porter 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Samantha Tilley 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Shasta Thompson 1 0 1 0 0 0
    Paige McDonald 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Shaeli Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Bella Jolly 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Hailey Griffis 1 0 1 0 0 0
    Shealynn Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Kayla Gunter 1 0 1 0 0 0
    Totals 11 0 3 0 0 4
  • TB: Kayla Gunter, Shasta Thompson, Hailey Griffis
  • LOB: Samantha Tilley, Paige McDonald
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Hailey Griffis 2.1 12 15 9 1 0 2
    Totals 2.1 12 15 9 1 0 2
  • L: Hailey Griffis
  • TS-#P: Hailey Griffis 41-61
  • GO-FO: Hailey Griffis 4-1
  • FPS-BF: Hailey Griffis 17-24
  • Harriman
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Anonda Bertram 2 2 0 0 0 0
    Aleena Goldston 3 2 1 1 0 0
    Harlea Shillings 3 1 1 3 0 0
    Michaela Goins 3 3 2 2 0 0
    Abbie Bullard 2 1 1 0 0 0
    Briley Freels 1 1 1 0 0 0
    Lily Taylor 2 1 1 0 1 0
    Breeanna Hickey 2 1 2 5 0 0
    Nataya Moore 2 1 1 0 0 0
    Olivia Goins 2 2 2 0 0 0
    Autumn Phillips
    Totals 22 15 12 11 1 0
  • 2B: Aleena Goldston, Abbie Bullard
  • HR: Michaela Goins, Breeanna Hickey
  • TB: Briley Freels, Lily Taylor, Nataya Moore, Aleena Goldston 2, Abbie Bullard 2, Michaela Goins 5, Breeanna Hickey 5, Harlea Shillings, Olivia Goins 2
  • LOB: Lily Taylor, Anonda Bertram 2, Aleena Goldston 2, Abbie Bullard 2, Michaela Goins, Harlea Shillings
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Autumn Phillips 3.0 3 0 0 0 4 0
    Totals 3.0 3 0 0 0 4 0
  • W: Autumn Phillips
  • TS-#P: Autumn Phillips 28-37
  • GO-FO: Autumn Phillips 1-3
  • FPS-BF: Autumn Phillips 6-11

