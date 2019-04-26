Sports

Harriman is too much for Rockwood on Thursday

The Lady Blue Devils made quick work of Rockwood on Thursday in a 15-0 win.

Autumn Phillips got the win for Harriman, going 3 innings giving up 3 hits, no walks and 4 strikeouts.

Hailey Griffis took the loss for Rockwood. She went 2 and 1/3 innings giving up 12 hits, 1 walk and 9 earned runs.

Harriman blasted two home runs on the night, Michaela Goins and Breeanna Hickey both went yard for the Lady Blue Devils. Hickey was 2-for-2 with 5 RBI’s on the night.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RCKW 0 0 0 X X X X 0 3 6 HRRM 0 9 6 X X X X 15 12 0

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO KaeLee Dyer 2 0 0 0 0 2 Tiani Porter 1 0 0 0 0 0 Samantha Tilley 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shasta Thompson 1 0 1 0 0 0 Paige McDonald 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shaeli Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bella Jolly 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hailey Griffis 1 0 1 0 0 0 Shealynn Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kayla Gunter 1 0 1 0 0 0 11 0 3 0 0 4

TB: Kayla Gunter, Shasta Thompson, Hailey Griffis

LOB: Samantha Tilley, Paige McDonald

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hailey Griffis 2.1 12 15 9 1 0 2 2.1 12 15 9 1 0 2

L: Hailey Griffis

TS-#P: Hailey Griffis 41-61

GO-FO: Hailey Griffis 4-1

FPS-BF: Hailey Griffis 17-24

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Anonda Bertram 2 2 0 0 0 0 Aleena Goldston 3 2 1 1 0 0 Harlea Shillings 3 1 1 3 0 0 Michaela Goins 3 3 2 2 0 0 Abbie Bullard 2 1 1 0 0 0 Briley Freels 1 1 1 0 0 0 Lily Taylor 2 1 1 0 1 0 Breeanna Hickey 2 1 2 5 0 0 Nataya Moore 2 1 1 0 0 0 Olivia Goins 2 2 2 0 0 0 Autumn Phillips – – – – – – 22 15 12 11 1 0

2B: Aleena Goldston, Abbie Bullard

HR: Michaela Goins, Breeanna Hickey

TB: Briley Freels, Lily Taylor, Nataya Moore, Aleena Goldston 2, Abbie Bullard 2, Michaela Goins 5, Breeanna Hickey 5, Harlea Shillings, Olivia Goins 2

LOB: Lily Taylor, Anonda Bertram 2, Aleena Goldston 2, Abbie Bullard 2, Michaela Goins, Harlea Shillings

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Autumn Phillips 3.0 3 0 0 0 4 0 3.0 3 0 0 0 4 0

W: Autumn Phillips

TS-#P: Autumn Phillips 28-37

GO-FO: Autumn Phillips 1-3

FPS-BF: Autumn Phillips 6-11

