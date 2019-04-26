Sports

Anderson County Struggles To Find Groove Against Cookeville

Anderson County had a tough time generating runs on Thursday, dropping their game with Cookeville 12-5.

The Mavericks got things moving in the first inning. An error scored two runs.

Cookeville pulled away for good with six runs in the third inning. In the third Jackson Kelly singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, J.P. Key singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs, Blaine Espinosa singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Adam Goolsby singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.

Layne Dale led Cookeville to victory on the hill. He allowed nine hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out four.

Preston Seiber took the loss for Anderson County. He lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out three and walking zero.

The Mavericks had nine hits in the game. Andrew Fox, Zach Webber, and Devin Wilcox each had multiple hits for Anderson County. Fox led The Mavericks Varsity with three hits in four at bats.

Cookeville racked up 13 hits in the game. Espinosa, Kelly, Key, and Jacob Stamps all collected multiple hits for Cookeville.

