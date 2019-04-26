Sports

Anderson County Falls To Kings Academy In Low-Scoring Affair

Both teams were strong on the rubber on Thursday, but Kings Academy was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Anderson County on Thursday. Hannah Bruce started the game for The Lady Mavs and recorded 21 outs.

Madison Croegaert was the winning pitcher for Kings Academy. She surrendered one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out two.

Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She allowed seven hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out three.

Abbie Buswell, Mallorie Overton, and Leah Freeman each collected one hit to lead The Lady Mavs.

Kings Academy collected seven hits on the day. Haydyn Jenkins and Raegan Weekly both managed multiple hits for Kings Academy. Jenkins went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Kings Academy.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E KNGS 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 7 1 ANDR 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0

Kings Academy

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #7 4 1 1 0 0 0 #16 4 2 2 1 0 1 #58 3 0 0 0 1 0 #00 3 0 3 1 0 0 #9 2 0 0 1 1 0 #12 2 0 0 0 0 0 #28 3 0 1 0 0 0 #99 2 0 0 0 0 1 #5 3 0 0 0 0 1 #22 – – – – – – #20 – – – – – – 26 3 7 3 2 3

HR: #16

TB: #16 5, #28, #7, #00 3

LOB: #99 2, #28 2, #7, #9 3, #12 3, #5 2

SB: #00

SAC: #99, #12

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #20 7.0 3 1 1 2 2 0 7.0 3 1 1 2 2 0

W: #20

TS-#P: #20 63-104

GO-FO: #20 6-12

FPS-BF: #20 14-27

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 2 0 0 0 1 0 Mallorie Overton 3 0 1 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 3 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Bruce 3 0 0 0 0 0 Leah Freeman 3 1 1 0 0 1 Aundria Long 3 0 0 0 0 0 Abbie Buswell 3 0 1 1 0 1 Jade Richards 2 0 0 0 1 0 MaKenzie Jones 3 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – 25 1 3 1 2 2

2B: Leah Freeman

TB: Leah Freeman 2, Abbie Buswell, Mallorie Overton

LOB: Leah Freeman 2, Hannah Bruce 2, Emilee Fowler 2, MaKenzie Jones 2, Aundria Long, Jade Richards

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 7.0 7 3 3 2 3 1 7.0 7 3 3 2 3 1

L: Hannah Bruce

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 68-105

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 7-10

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 15-30

