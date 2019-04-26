Sports
Anderson County Falls To Kings Academy In Low-Scoring Affair
Both teams were strong on the rubber on Thursday, but Kings Academy was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Anderson County on Thursday. Hannah Bruce started the game for The Lady Mavs and recorded 21 outs.
Madison Croegaert was the winning pitcher for Kings Academy. She surrendered one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out two.
Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She allowed seven hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out three.
Abbie Buswell, Mallorie Overton, and Leah Freeman each collected one hit to lead The Lady Mavs.
Kings Academy collected seven hits on the day. Haydyn Jenkins and Raegan Weekly both managed multiple hits for Kings Academy. Jenkins went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Kings Academy.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|KNGS
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|1
|ANDR
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #7 4 1 1 0 0 0 #16 4 2 2 1 0 1 #58 3 0 0 0 1 0 #00 3 0 3 1 0 0 #9 2 0 0 1 1 0 #12 2 0 0 0 0 0 #28 3 0 1 0 0 0 #99 2 0 0 0 0 1 #5 3 0 0 0 0 1 #22 – – – – – – #20 – – – – – – Totals 26 3 7 3 2 3
-
HR: #16
-
TB: #16 5, #28, #7, #00 3
-
LOB: #99 2, #28 2, #7, #9 3, #12 3, #5 2
-
SB: #00
-
SAC: #99, #12
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #20 7.0 3 1 1 2 2 0 Totals 7.0 3 1 1 2 2 0
-
W: #20
-
TS-#P: #20 63-104
-
GO-FO: #20 6-12
-
FPS-BF: #20 14-27
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 2 0 0 0 1 0 Mallorie Overton 3 0 1 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 3 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Bruce 3 0 0 0 0 0 Leah Freeman 3 1 1 0 0 1 Aundria Long 3 0 0 0 0 0 Abbie Buswell 3 0 1 1 0 1 Jade Richards 2 0 0 0 1 0 MaKenzie Jones 3 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – Totals 25 1 3 1 2 2
-
2B: Leah Freeman
-
TB: Leah Freeman 2, Abbie Buswell, Mallorie Overton
-
LOB: Leah Freeman 2, Hannah Bruce 2, Emilee Fowler 2, MaKenzie Jones 2, Aundria Long, Jade Richards
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 7.0 7 3 3 2 3 1 Totals 7.0 7 3 3 2 3 1
-
L: Hannah Bruce
-
TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 68-105
-
GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 7-10
-
FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 15-30
