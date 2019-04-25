Obituaries

Joe F. (Red) Wilson, Oak Ridge

Rev. Joe F. (Red) Wilson, age 79 of Oak Ridge, went home to be with the Lord, April 23, 2019.

Joe was a Baptist Minister, Army Veteran, loving husband, Dad and Papaw.

Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Louise; daughter, Patricia Bowers and husband, Danny of Oak Ridge; son, Tim and wife Laura of Joyner; daughter, Suzan Stiles and Tony of Oak Ridge and son, Eric Wilson of Oak Ridge; grandchildren: Caleb and wife, Samantha of Wartburg, Meghan Stiles of Knoxville and Heather Coppock of Oak Ridge, Sierra Wilson of Joyner; one great-granddaughter, Raylee Wilson of Wartburg.

Joe is also survived by five sisters: Pat Stringfield, Rhonda Maples, Glenna Linville, Darlene Dyer and Marlene Brock; one brother, Richard Thomas.

Joe is preceded in death by his dad, Joseph Wilson; mother, Nora Lee Thomas and step-dad Vernie Thomas; three brothers: Larry Wilson, Jim Wilson, and Freddy Thomas; and one sister, Wilma Jean Behymer.

The family will receive friends, Friday, April 26, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Doug Newberry and Pastor Ronnie Maples officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Wilson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

