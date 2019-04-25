News

Students Recognized for Service to DOE Environmental Advisory Board

David Adle (center)r, the board’s deputy designated federal officer from DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, presents a plaque to outgoing student representatives Olivia Fleenor (left) and Jasleen Narula (right) at the April meeting of the Oak Ridge Site Specific Advisory Board.

The Oak Ridge Site Specific Advisory Board (ORSSAB) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (DOE OREM) recognized local graduating seniors Olivia Fleenor and Jasleen Narula for completing terms of service as the board’s student representatives for 2018-2019.

ORSSAB is a federally chartered citizens’ panel that provides recommendations to OREM, which is responsible for the cleanup of the Oak Ridge Reservation. Each year the board seats two student representatives from area high schools to engage the perspectives of local youth on environmental cleanup and stewardship of the Oak Ridge Reservation.

Fleenor, a senior at Hardin Valley Academy, and Narula, a senior at Oak Ridge High School, were honored at the board’s April 10 meeting. David Adler, the board’s deputy designated federal officer from OREM, presented the students with plaques of appreciation and wished them the best in their future endeavors.

“On behalf of the Department of Energy and the advisory board, we really appreciate the time you have given to us,” said Adler. “I hope your college experiences are great for you and if there’s anything we can do as you move toward your careers, we want to help you with that.”

In addition to participating in monthly board meetings, students serve on the board’s Environmental Management and Stewardship Committee, attend informational tours of facilities on the Oak Ridge Reservation, and take part in drafting recommendations to DOE.

Fleenor will be graduating from Hardin Valley Academy with distinction and an endorsement in science. She will attend the University of Tennessee in the fall on full scholarship and has been selected for the Chancellor’s Honors Program. She plans to major in neuroscience.

Narula will graduate from Oak Ridge High School with honors. She will be attending Emory University this fall where she will major in environmental science.

ORSSAB meets the second Wednesday of most months at 6 p.m. at the DOE Information Center at 1 Science.gov Way in Oak Ridge, Tenn., which also serves as a publicly accessible repository for many OREM documents discussed by the board. Additional information about the board is available at www.energy.gov/orssab or email ORSSAB staff at orssab@orem.doe.gov.

