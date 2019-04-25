Featured

Ridgeview School in Rockwood placed on Lockdown earlier today

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Police rushed to Ridgeview Elementary School in Rockwood around 8 am this morning after a report of a woman allegedly carrying a weapon near the school property prompted the response. According Mayor Mike Miller, who is also a school board member, no person was found but the area was checked by local police as well as state police and County deputies. The school was put on lockdown, however, all students had not arrived at the school at the time so several buses transporting students left the area with the students and took them to a safe location off the school grounds as police checked the area looking for the suspect. The Lockdown was lifted, but a school resource officer will remain at the school all day as well as Rockwood police increasing patrols in the area just for safety measures. However, some parents kept their kids from the school today. More on this as it becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged lockdown, Rockwood Police Department, school, THP