Roane County’s Schulz Throws No-Hitter to Defeat Meigs County

Kingston’s Trey Schulz was brilliant on the pitcher’s mound on Wednesday, as he threw a no-hitter to lead The Yellow Jackets past Meigs County 10-0.

Kingston fired up the offense in the first inning. Chandler Worley doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

The Yellow Jackets tallied five runs in the second inning. The offensive firepower led by Brady Luttrell, Jake Tipton, Worley, and Kain Collins, all driving in runs in the inning.

Schulz led things off on the mound for Kingston. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Will Meadows was on the mound for Meigs County. He went four innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out four. Logan Carrell threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Roane County had nine hits in the game. Worley and Collins each collected two hits to lead the way.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MGSC 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 0 1 RNCT 1 5 0 0 4 X X 10 9 1

Meigs County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Aaron Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 1 Will Meadows 2 0 0 0 0 2 Alexander Herd 1 0 0 0 0 0 Caleb Hyde 2 0 0 0 0 0 Brantley Baker 1 0 0 0 1 0 Logan Carrell 2 0 0 0 0 1 Walker Ogle 2 0 0 0 0 1 E.J. Boshears 2 0 0 0 0 1 David Mason 2 0 0 0 0 1 16 0 0 0 1 7

LOB: Logan Carrell, Walker Ogle, E.J. Boshears, Alexander Herd, Will Meadows, Caleb Hyde

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Will Meadows 4.0 6 6 6 5 4 0 Logan Carrell 0.2 3 4 2 1 0 0 4.2 9 10 8 6 4 0

TS-#P: Logan Carrell 10-23, Will Meadows 61-110

GO-FO: Logan Carrell 1-1, Will Meadows 2-6

FPS-BF: Logan Carrell 3-7, Will Meadows 11-23

Roane County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brady Luttrell 3 0 0 1 0 0 Jesse Griffey 3 3 1 0 1 0 Jake Tipton 3 1 1 2 1 1 Chandler Worley 3 0 2 2 0 1 Colton Robinette 3 0 1 0 0 1 Kain Collins 3 1 2 2 0 1 Daunte Inman 2 2 1 0 1 0 Joe Tipton 2 2 1 0 1 0 Wyatt Heidle 1 0 0 0 2 0 Trey Schulz – – – – – – 23 10 9 7 6 4

2B: Chandler Worley

TB: Chandler Worley 3, Kain Collins 2, Joe Tipton, Jake Tipton, Jesse Griffey, Colton Robinette, Daunte Inman

LOB: Kain Collins, Wyatt Heidle, Brady Luttrell 2, Jesse Griffey, Colton Robinette 3, Daunte Inman 2

SB: Kain Collins, Joe Tipton, Kyle Mikelson, Daunte Inman 2

SF: Brady Luttrell

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Trey Schulz 5.0 0 0 0 1 7 0 5.0 0 0 0 1 7 0

TS-#P: Trey Schulz 46-67

GO-FO: Trey Schulz 5-3

FPS-BF: Trey Schulz 11-18

