Griffis’s Walk-Off Picture Perfect Ending In Rockwood Lady Tigers Victory Over Oneida in Game 1

Rockwood Lady Tigers Varsity took their game in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off single at the end of the game to topple Oneida. The game was tied at nine with Rockwood batting in the bottom of the fifth when Hailey Griffis singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.

Oneida scored five runs in the third inning, but Rockwood still managed to pull out the victory. The offensive firepower by Oneida was led by, Carli Anderson, Cydney White, and Makayla Sexton, all driving in runs in the frame.

Oneida got on the board in the first inning when Griffis induced Sexton to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

KaeLee Dyer pitched Rockwood to victory. She lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three and walking one.

M Stephens took the loss for Oneida. She went four innings, allowing ten runs on 12 hits and striking out two.

Griffis started the game for Rockwood. She lasted two and a third innings, allowing six hits and eight runs

The Lady Tigers smacked one home run on the day when Shealynn Wilson went deep in the fifth inning.

Rockwood tallied 12 hits on the day. Dyer, Tiani Porter, and Shasta Thompson each managed multiple hits for Rockwood. Dyer went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead The Lady Tigers in hits.

Oneida collected nine hits. Lexi West and Anderson each had multiple hits for Oneida.

GAME 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OND 3 0 5 0 1 X X 9 9 0 RCKW 3 0 0 2 5 X X 10 12 4

Oneida

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO L West 3 2 2 0 1 1 C White 2 2 0 0 2 0 M Sexton 4 0 1 2 0 0 M Stephens 4 0 1 1 0 0 S Russ 3 1 1 1 0 0 D Burres 3 1 1 0 0 0 R Mullis 2 1 1 1 0 1 G Flynn 3 1 0 0 0 1 C Anderson 3 1 2 1 0 0 K Tillett – – – – – – 27 9 9 6 3 3

TB: R Mullis, D Burres, M Stephens, M Sexton, L West 2, C Anderson 2, S Russ

LOB: R Mullis 2, D Burres 2, M Stephens 5, M Sexton 4, L West 3, C White 2, G Flynn 5, C Anderson 2, S Russ 3

SB: L West 2, C White, S Russ

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR M Stephens 4.0 12 10 10 6 2 1 4.0 12 10 10 6 2 1

TS-#P: M Stephens 61-111

GO-FO: M Stephens 4-5

FPS-BF: M Stephens 17-31

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO KaeLee Dyer 4 3 3 1 0 0 Tiani Porter 2 2 2 2 2 0 Shasta Thompson 4 1 2 3 0 0 Hailey Griffis 2 0 1 1 1 0 Paige McDonald 3 0 1 1 0 0 Shalei Hicks 2 0 1 0 1 0 Bella Jolly 3 0 0 0 0 0 Shealynn Wilson 2 1 1 2 1 1 Kayla Gunter 2 2 1 0 1 1 24 10 12 10 6 2

2B: Tiani Porter 2, Shasta Thompson

3B: Kayla Gunter

HR: Shealynn Wilson

TB: KaeLee Dyer 3, Kayla Gunter 3, Paige McDonald, Tiani Porter 4, Shasta Thompson 3, Hailey Griffis, Shalei Hicks, Shealynn Wilson 4

LOB: Bella Jolly 7, Kayla Gunter 3, Paige McDonald 2, Shasta Thompson 2, Hailey Griffis, Shalei Hicks 2, Shealynn Wilson

SB: KaeLee Dyer, Shasta Thompson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hailey Griffis 2.1 6 8 7 2 0 0 KaeLee Dyer 2.2 3 1 0 1 3 0 5.0 9 9 7 3 3 0

TS-#P: KaeLee Dyer 32-51, Hailey Griffis 27-46

GO-FO: KaeLee Dyer 3-0, Hailey Griffis 1-3

FPS-BF: KaeLee Dyer 8-15, Hailey Griffis 12-19

