Four RBI Day For Luke Lowery Leads Anderson County Past Knoxville Central

Luke Lowery was clutch at the plate with ducks on the pond on Wednesday, driving in four on two hits to lead Anderson County past Knoxville Central 17-7 on Wednesday. Lowery drove in runs on a single in the third and a home run in the sixth.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as Anderson County collected 13 hits and Knoxville Central five in the high-scoring affair

In the first inning, the Mavericks got their offense started when an error scored one run.

Anderson County scored five runs in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught by The Mavs was led by Caleb Wilhoit and Lowery, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Knoxville Central scored three runs in the third inning which was led by Justin Mize, Caleb Hill, and Luke Ferguson, all driving in runs in the frame.

Ryan Moog earned the victory on the mound for Anderson County. He went six innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and striking out five.

Ferguson took the loss for Knoxville Central. He allowed five hits and eight runs over one inning, striking out three.

Anderson County hit one home run on the day as Luke Lowery put one out in the sixth inning.

Anderson County collected 13 hits on the day. Preston Seiber, Lowery, Connor Tackett, Andrew Fox, and Wilhoit all had 2 hits each for Anderson County. Wilhoit, Fox, Tackett, Lowery, and Seiber each collected two hits to lead The Mavericks. Tyler Phillips led Anderson County with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with seven stolen bases.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E KNXV 0 0 3 2 2 0 X 7 5 5 ANDR 4 4 2 0 2 5 X 17 13 2

Knoxville Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Justin Mize 4 1 1 1 0 0 Austin Ellis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Caleb Hill 3 0 0 1 0 2 Luke Ferguson 3 1 1 1 0 0 Cole Rheinecker 3 1 0 0 0 0 CJ Johnson 2 1 0 0 0 1 Owen Holbert 2 1 1 1 0 0 George Sanger 2 0 0 0 0 0 Jacob Pointer 2 1 1 2 1 1 Gabe Rives 2 1 1 0 1 1 Jay Faulkner – – – – – – 23 7 5 6 2 5

2B: Jacob Pointer, Luke Ferguson

TB: Gabe Rives, Owen Holbert, Jacob Pointer 2, Luke Ferguson 2, Justin Mize

LOB: Caleb Hill 2, George Sanger, Cole Rheinecker, Gabe Rives 2, Jacob Pointer 2, CJ Johnson, Luke Ferguson, Justin Mize 2

SB: Jacob Pointer 2, Justin Mize

SAC: Caleb Hill, George Sanger

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Luke Ferguson 1.0 5 8 3 3 3 0 Justin Mize 2.1 3 2 2 3 0 0 Austin Ellis 1.2 2 2 2 2 1 0 Jay Faulkner 0.0 3 5 4 1 0 1 5.0 13 17 11 9 4 1

L: Luke Ferguson

TS-#P: Jay Faulkner 11-19, Austin Ellis 18-38, Luke Ferguson 26-49, Justin Mize 24-42

GO-FO: Jay Faulkner, Austin Ellis 0-3, Luke Ferguson, Justin Mize 3-4

FPS-BF: Jay Faulkner 3-5, Austin Ellis 4-8, Luke Ferguson 12-15, Justin Mize 8-13

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 4 3 2 0 1 1 Connor Tackett 5 3 2 0 0 0 Tyler Phillips 2 5 1 1 3 0 Caleb Wilhoit 5 3 2 3 0 0 Luke Lowery 3 2 2 4 1 0 Preston Seiber 3 1 2 2 1 1 Cole Foust 3 0 0 1 0 1 Devin Wilcox 0 0 0 0 1 0 Zach Webber 3 0 1 2 1 0 Eli Varner 3 0 1 1 1 1 Ryan Moog – – – – – – 31 17 13 14 9 4

2B: Andrew Fox

HR: Luke Lowery

TB: Luke Lowery 5, Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber 2, Andrew Fox 3, Zach Webber, Connor Tackett 2, Caleb Wilhoit 2, Eli Varner

LOB: Luke Lowery, Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber 2, Andrew Fox 2, Zach Webber, Connor Tackett 2, Caleb Wilhoit 4, Cole Foust 5, Eli Varner 3

SB: Jackson Muncy, Luke Lowery, Tyler Phillips 2, Andrew Fox 2, Devin Wilcox

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Moog 6.0 5 7 5 2 5 0 6.0 5 7 5 2 5 0

W: Ryan Moog

TS-#P: Ryan Moog 73-102

GO-FO: Ryan Moog 6-6

FPS-BF: Ryan Moog 21-29

