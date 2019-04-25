Sports

Five RBI Day For Alex McNaughton Spells Out Victory For Oak Ridge Over Coalfield

Posted on by in Sports with

Alex McNaughton was clutch at the plate with runners on base on Wednesday, driving in five on two hits to lead Oak Ridge past Coalfield 18-7 on Wednesday. McNaughton drove in runs on a double in the second and a double in the third.

There was plenty of action on the basepaths as Oak Ridge collected 14 hits and Coalfield had five.

Coalfield fired up the offense in the first inning. An error scored one run for Coalfield.

Jackson Hart led Wildcats to victory on the mound. He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and six runs while striking out six. Rylan Glenn threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Nathan Harvey took the loss for Coalfield. He went one and one-third innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out one.

Seth Lowe took the loss for Coalfield.

The Wildcat, Ricky Jennings had one home run on the day.

Oak Ridge totaled 14 hits in the game. Matthew Swigert, McNaughton, Bryson Caldwell, and Christopher Van Hook each racked up multiple hits for Oak Ridge. Swigert led The Wildcats with three hits in four at bats. Oak Ridge tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. Caldwell led the way with two.

Wyatt Withrow went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Coalfield in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLFL 1 2 1 2 1 X X 7 5 0 OKRD 7 6 3 2 X X X 18 14 1



Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Nathan Harvey 2 2 1 1 1 0 Ashton Jones 2 2 0 0 1 1 Wyatt Withrow 3 1 3 2 0 0 Jeffrey Speer 3 0 1 0 0 0 Dawson Nitzschke 1 1 0 0 2 0 Luke Adkisson 1 1 0 0 1 0 Lance Byrd 3 0 0 0 0 1 Jericho Lowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Johnny Carroll 2 0 1 0 0 0 Austin Hensley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Micah Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seth Lowe – – – – – – 20 7 6 3 5 5

2B: Wyatt Withrow

TB: Nathan Harvey, Wyatt Withrow 4, Jeffrey Speer, Johnny Carroll

LOB: Luke Adkisson, Austin Hensley, Jeffrey Speer 3, Ashton Jones 2, Johnny Carroll, Jericho Lowe, Lance Byrd 5

SB: Wyatt Withrow

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Seth Lowe 0.0 2 6 6 3 0 0 Nathan Harvey 1.1 5 6 6 2 1 0 Jeffrey Speer 2.2 5 6 1 3 2 0 4.0 12 18 13 8 3 0

L: Seth Lowe

TS-#P: Nathan Harvey 20-36, Jeffrey Speer 38-76, Seth Lowe 3-21

GO-FO: Nathan Harvey 0-1, Jeffrey Speer 3-3, Seth Lowe

FPS-BF: Nathan Harvey 5-10, Jeffrey Speer 6-20, Seth Lowe 0-6



Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovon Black 1 1 1 1 2 0 Ricky Jennings 3 2 1 1 1 1 Christopher Van Hook 4 2 2 1 0 0 Jonathan Milloway 2 3 1 0 2 1 Bryson Caldwell 3 3 2 1 0 0 Clay Williams 1 2 1 0 3 0 Alex McNaughton 4 3 2 5 0 0 Jackson Hart 3 0 1 1 0 1 Matthew Swigert 4 1 3 4 0 0 Rylan Glenn – – – – – – Bryson Parks – – – – – – 25 18 14 14 8 3

2B: Alex McNaughton 2

3B: Bryson Caldwell

HR: Ricky Jennings

TB: Ricky Jennings 4, Matthew Swigert 3, Clay Williams, Alex McNaughton 4, Jackson Hart, Bryson Caldwell 4, Christopher Van Hook 2, Donovon Black, Jonathan Milloway

LOB: Ricky Jennings 4, Matthew Swigert 2, Alex McNaughton 3, Jackson Hart 2, Bryson Caldwell 2, Christopher Van Hook 2, Jonathan Milloway

SB: Ricky Jennings, Matthew Swigert, Clay Williams, Bryson Caldwell 2, Christopher Van Hook 2, Donovon Black 2, Jonathan Milloway

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jackson Hart 4.0 4 6 5 5 6 0 Rylan Glenn 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson Hart 4.0 4 6 5 5 6 0 5.0 5 7 5 5 6 0

W: Jackson Hart

TS-#P: Rylan Glenn 5-9, Jackson Hart 45-94

GO-FO: Rylan Glenn 2-0, Jackson Hart 3-3

FPS-BF: Rylan Glenn 3-4, Jackson Hart 15-25

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, Coalfield, Oak Ridge