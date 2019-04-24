Featured

City of Rockwood garbage collection rates to go up

Garbage collection rates will go up in the City of Rockwood beginning in July after City Council decided unanimously to approve entering into a contract with Waste Connections for their garbage pickup. Citizens are now paying $8.00 a month for garbage service but with the new contract with Waste Connections that will increase to $10.50 a month. One thing mentioned during Monday night’s meeting was that the $10.50 would be placed on all water customers bills who reside inside the city limits, and there would no longer be an option to opt out of that fee, however, commercial customers can opt out if they prove they have other services to get rid of their garbage such as a container to handle their garbage service. Rockwood Mayor Miller stated at the meeting last night the city could save up to $76,000 a year by contracting their garbage service to a private company and that no employees will lose their jobs as a result of the move.

Waste Connections representatives were at the meeting Monday night stated they could pick up all of the towns residential garbage in two days a week. Again, this will not go into effect until after July when the new budget cycle begins. One note that Mayor Miller mentioned even though the Rockwood rate will go up for the first time in 8 years, is that the Rockwood rate would still remain lower than Harriman who charges $12.75 and Kingston at $11.00 for garbage service.

